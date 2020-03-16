The biggest issue Durrant Miles is having right now has nothing to do with the coronavirus scare going on in the United states right now.
“I’m fighting with Airbnb,” Miles joked Monday. “It’s been a mess trying to get refunded.”
The former Boise State defensive end suddenly has no need to stay in his rental in Seattle with the XFL canceling the rest of the season. Miles, a member of the Seattle Dragons, and kicker Tyler Rausa of the DC Defenders, were the two Boise State alums playing in the reignited XFL, and both were having solid seasons until the league joined others across the country by shutting down to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The XFL had played five of the 10 regular season games scheduled since debuting the week after the Super Bowl in February and had been getting positive reviews around the country. Television and attendance numbers were solid, and the league appeared to be a sustainable option for professional football outside of the NFL.
But that was until last Thursday, when the sports world came to a sudden standstill.
“It was disappointing obviously that the season got cut short but it was the right thing to do with what was going on,” Rausa said. “There’s a global pandemic going on and something we never really thought we’d see, so it was the right thing.”
Miles admitted it was a “bummer” that the league got shut down, but was thankful to have five games worth of film to now be able to take to NFL teams.
“It was a little disheartening, but it did help me get more film and even in the five weeks of games, my agent has been in contact with teams at the next level, so it’s been good,” Miles said. “It was a great opportunity not just for me, but for a lot of guys.”
One of the reasons Miles and his wife are trying to leave Seattle is because of the high number of coronavirus cases in the area. As of Sunday, King County had 420 confirmed cases and 37 deaths related to the virus.
An unnamed Seattle Dragons player recently tested positive for the coronavirus but Miles said thankfully, he’s yet to have any of the symptoms.
“There were six guys on our team that were showing symptoms, so they took them and quarantined them until they could get tested,” Miles said. “We were still practicing and they were away from the team for about a week or so, but they got tested and only one came back positive.
“The doctor advised us all to quarantine as much as possible and stay away from large crowds. I know a lot of guys are taking the necessary precautions to be responsible citizens. That’s why I am trying to get out of Seattle.”
Miles said he didn’t feel scared or worried despite the high number of cases in Washington.
“It’s been an interesting experience to see how everybody is handling it,” Miles said. “But everyone is taking very good precautionary measures.”
Miles had 95 tackles, including 7.5 sacks and 17 tackles for loss, during a four-year career at Boise State from 2015-18. The defensive end also had an interception, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. He was twice named honorable mention All-Mountain West.
He signed a non-drafted free agent deal in 2019 with the Atlanta Falcons and had a strong camp before being among the final cuts at the start of the regular season. He had a workout with the Detroit Lions a few weeks later, but otherwise stayed in shape and waited for the phone to ring.
An opportunity finally came with the XFL’s Seattle Dragons, where he was a starter on all special teams and rotated in at defensive end the first five games.
“It was awesome,” Miles said. “I thought the league was very professional and it was just awesome, especially being for the first season. I think the connection the XFL had with the fans was honestly better than the connection the NFL has with its fans, and that was cool. It was an amazing experience.
“I’m hoping to get back in a 90-man NFL roster and make an impact wherever I land. I think this has been a great stepping stone. We’ll see what happens next.”
Rausa appeared to help himself tremendously when it comes to getting a shot with an NFL team. He went 9 for 12 on field goal attempts and made all three of his kicks from beyond 50 yards.
“I loved every minute of it,” Rausa said. “I loved that I was able to get the exposure I did. I think I tied for the most field goal attempts in the league. The league was well run, very professional, and everything they told us they would do they followed through on.
“A lot of my coaches with the XFL have connections with the NFL and they loved me. The ultimate goal for all of us is to get to the NFL and I think I did enough and more to get my feet wet with the NFL and hopefully get in and compete for a spot, but even if it’s a camp leg, I’ll have NFL by my name.”
One positive for Miles and Rausa? The XFL agreed to continue paying players and provide benefits such as health insurance through the end of their contracts on May 31.
“Definitely grateful for that,” Miles said. “The whole experience from top to bottom was just awesome. I made lifelong friendships, learned so much, got to go to a new city. It was all a blessing and I’m extremely grateful for the time I got to spend up here. Unfortunately, that’s how life goes. You have to roll with the punches and take things as they come.”
Rausa is back in Boise and plans to continue training here, while Miles hopes to soon relocate to Utah to work out there. Both will have their phones close by as they hope the short time in the XFL will soon lead to a shot at their ultimate dream — the NFL.
“If something with the NFL doesn’t happen and I can’t make it on an active roster, I’d love to come back to the XFL next year,” Rausa said. “The league was a breath of fresh air with the new rules and changes. I loved it.”