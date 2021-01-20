BOISE - Former Boise State safety Jeron Johnson will join the Broncos as cornerbacks coach, multiple sources confirmed to the Idaho Press Wednesday.
Boise State is expected to soon make the hire official.
Johnson was a star safety for the Broncos from 2007-2010 before playing in 64 NFL games with the Seahawks and Redskins from 2011-2016.
He has not coached at the collegiate level but has spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach at Eastside Catholic High School in Seattle. He's expected to help Boise State recruit in his hometown of Los Angeles.
Johnson was a four-year starter at Boise State and made 44 starts, leading the team in tackles as a sophomore, junior and senior. Three times he was honored with All-WAC recognition, including in 2010 as a senior when he was a First Team selection.
He had four interceptions in 2009 to help Boise State to a perfect 14-0 record and a win over TCU in the Fiesta Bowl.
Johnson went undrafted in the 2011 NFL Draft but had a nice NFL career, winning the Super Bowl with Seattle during the 2013-14 season. He spent time with the Jaguars and Cowboys in 2017 and 2018 but didn't appear in any regular season games with them.
Boise State is expected to hire a more veteran safeties coach to compliment the younger Johnson.
Boise State also is still without an offensive line coach and tight ends coach on new coach Andy Avalos' staff.
