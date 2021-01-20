BOISE — Former Boise State safety Jeron Johnson is coming back to The Blue.
Johnson is the latest hire for new head coach Andy Avalos, with the school announcing Wednesday that he'll be the cornerbacks coach.
The Idaho Press first reported the news Wednesday, and the school confirmed it a short time later.
Johnson was a star safety for the Broncos from 2007-2010 before playing in 64 NFL games with the Seahawks and Redskins from 2011-2016.
He has not coached at the collegiate level, but has spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach at Eastside Catholic High School in the Seattle area. He's expected to help Boise State recruit in his hometown of Los Angeles.
"I am extremely thankful to Coach Avalos and his family for giving me this opportunity to fulfill a lifelong dream of coming back home and coaching for my alma mater,” Johnson said in a statement. “This is a great moment for me and my family. I’m excited to get to work and develop these young men, not only as players, but as young men of high character. It’s going to be fun!”
Johnson was a four-year starter at Boise State and made 44 starts, leading the team in tackles as a sophomore, junior and senior. Three times he was honored with All-WAC recognition, including in 2010 as a senior when he was a first team selection.
He had four interceptions in 2009 to help Boise State to a 14-0 record and a win over TCU in the Fiesta Bowl.
“Having been part of this brotherhood, Jeron understands our culture and knows what we’re building on here,” Avalos said in a statement. “He has lived this student-athlete experience, taken what he learned into a professional career — both on and off the field — and I am excited to have him here, mentoring the young men we’re bringing into this program.”
Johnson went undrafted in the 2011 NFL Draft, but had a nice NFL career, winning the Super Bowl with Seattle during the 2013-14 season. He spent time with the Jaguars and Cowboys in 2017 and 2018 but didn't appear in any regular season games with them.
Boise State is expected to hire a more veteran safeties coach to compliment the younger Johnson.
• Avalos also added a second former Utah State assistant to his staff Wednesday, announcing the hiring of Stacy Collins as special teams coordinator and edge rushers coach.
Collins spent the past five seasons at Utah State. He was the co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach in 2019, and previously also coached special teams, running backs and inside linebackers with the Aggies.
He’s the second defensive coach from Utah State to join the Broncos. Frank Maile, who was the interim head coach for part of the 2020 season and also the defensive line coach for the Aggies, was hired by Avalos last week as assistant head coach and defensive line coach.
Utah State hired Blake Anderson as head coach in December, and many of the previous assistant coaches weren’t retained.
Place kicker Dominik Eberle was a first team All-Mountain West pick at Utah State in 2019 under the direction of Collins, while kick returner Savon Scarver was the All-Mountain West first team return specialist.
Collins previously was the head coach at Division II South Dakota School of Mines and also was an assistant at Portland State, Central Washington, Southern Oregon, Idaho State, Western Washington and Western Oregon. He also coached three seasons in the European Federation of American Football.
He brings 23 years of coaching experience with him to Boise State, making him, at this point, the most veteran coach on staff.
“We’ve seen first-hand what kind of coach Stacy Collins is from his time at Utah State, but he’s also a high-character individual that will fit in well with our culture here at Boise State,” Avalos said. “His primary concern isn’t just building great football players, but building outstanding young men that are prepared to do great things when their football careers are over, and that’s what this program is all about.”
Boise State has now hired seven of 10 assistant coaches under Avalos. Spencer Danielson (defensive coordinator, inside linebackers), Tim Plough (offensive coordinator, quarterbacks), Matt Miller (wide receivers), Winston Venable (running backs) and Maile were previously announced prior to Collins and Johnson.
The Broncos have yet to announce a tight ends coach, offensive line coach and safeties coach, but those are expected in the near future.