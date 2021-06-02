Former Boise State quarterback Kellen Moore may soon get the recognition he deserves for a historic college career.
Moore, the winningest quarterback in college football history, was named to the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame class of 2022 on Wednesday in his first year of eligibility.
He is one of 78 former FBS players on the ballot. Winners will be announced in early 2022 with the enshrinement ceremony set for Dec. 6, 2022, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.
Moore is arguably the greatest player in Boise State history. He went an NCAA-record 50-3 as the starter for the Broncos from 2008 to 2011 and holds Boise State career records for total offense (14,534 yards), passing yards (14,667), attempts (1,658), completions (1,157), touchdowns (142), passing efficiency (168.98), 200 yard passing games (46) and lowest interception rate (0.168).
But he's one of the best quarterbacks in college football history as well. He ranks second all-time with 142 passing touchdowns and sixth with 14,667 passing yards.
Maybe the craziest stat of them all? His three losses at Boise State came by a combined five points.
Moore was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy in 2010 and was voted a First Team All American by the Football Writers Association of America the same year. He was named conference offensive player of the year three times and The Touchdown Club of Columbus named him the top quarterback in the country in both 2010 and 2011.
Moore, currently the offensive coordinator with the Dallas Cowboys, played parts of six NFL seasons before becoming a coach in 2018.
According to a release from Boise State, "To be eligible for the ballot, a player must have been named a first-team All-American by a major/national selector as recognized and utilized by the NCAA for its consensus All-America teams; played his or her last year of intercollegiate football at least 10 full seasons prior; played within the last 50 years; and cannot be currently playing professional football."
Boise State has just one former player in the College Football Hall of Fame. Defensive tackle Randy Troutman, who played for the Broncos from 1978-81, was enshrined in 1999.