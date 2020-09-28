Former Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien made his regular season NFL debut on Sunday with the Denver Broncos, completing 8 of 9 passes for 53 yards and an interception after entering in relief of starter Jeff Driskel.
Rypien, who was elevated from the practice squad and added to the 53-man roster for the first time in his two-year NFL career, entered the game in the fourth quarter with Denver trailing 28-10.
He completed his first eight passes before throwing an interception in the red zone on his final pass attempt of the game.
Rypien joins Kellen Moore and Ryan Finley as the only starting quarterbacks at Boise State to play in an NFL regular season game.
It's possible Rypien could make the start for Denver on Thursday Night Football at the New York Jets. Starter Drew Lock is still out with an injury, and recently signed Blake Bortles is not ready yet. It will be either Driskel or Rypien, coach Vic Fangio told reporters Monday.
Rypien signed with the Broncos as a non-drafted free agent after an impressive four-year career at Boise State. He finished his collegiate career as the Mountain West all-time passing yards leader with 13,581 yards and was named to the all-Mountain West First Team in three of his four years.
OTHER BRONCOS ALSO IMPRESS
Former Boise State wide receiver Cedrick Wilson, who played two seasons with Rypien, scored the first two touchdowns of his NFL career Sunday for the Dallas Cowboys.
Wilson, a sixth-round pick by the Cowboys in 2018, had five catches for 107 yards and two touchdowns. He scored on touchdowns of 40 and 42 yards on passes from Dak Prescott.
Injuries forced Wilson to miss most of his first two seasons with the Cowboys and he had just five catches for 46 yards in six games last year.
Wilson had two impressive seasons at Boise State after arriving as a junior college transfer, finishing with 2,640 and 18 touchdowns in two years. His 1,511 receiving yards in 2017 set a new Boise State record.
Other former Broncos to see the field Sunday include wide receiver John Hightower, who had two catches for 19 yards for the Philadelphia Eagles. Running back Alexander Mattison had eight rushes for 27 yards for the Minnesota Vikings and safety Darian Thompson had three tackles for the Cowboys.