LAS VEGAS — Chris Petersen walked into a media event at Maverick Helicopters Tuesday night and noticed a few members of the Boise media in the lobby.
“This is a dangerous group,” Petersen joked.
Washington’s outgoing head coach was all smiles as he posed for photos with Vegas showgirls, the Las Vegas Bowl trophy and Boise State coach Bryan Harsin to officially kick off bowl week in Las Vegas.
Petersen, Harsin and Harsin’s wife, Kes, embraced and talked for several minutes. The former Boise State coach announced recently that he would step down after the bowl game, and as luck would have it, he was matched up with his previous team for his sendoff.
“Certainly bittersweet,” Petersen said Tuesday. “What are there, 130 FBS teams? And this is the one I draw here? I think there’s 131 others we’d rather play. But it is what it is. It’s not about me. It’s about the programs and the kids having a great time and playing a great opponent, so all of that is really positive.”
Petersen is widely regarded as the best coach in Boise State history. He went 92-12 in eight seasons from 2006-2013 and led the Broncos to a pair of Fiesta Bowl championships and undefeated campaigns in 2006 (13-0) and 2009 (14-0).
He spent 13 seasons with the Broncos in all, serving as offensive coordinator for five seasons from 2001-05 before becoming head coach. Petersen still has a home in Boise, ironically right next door to Boise State basketball coach Leon Rice, and his wife, Barbara, has family that lives in the Treasure Valley.
“My wife’s family, some of them are there, and we still have a bunch of friends there,” Petersen said. “We have two great places to go to in Seattle and Boise. We’ll spend a little more time in Boise now.”
Harsin spent 10 seasons with Petersen in Boise. Harsin was a graduate assistant in 2001 and the tight ends coach from 2002-05 while Petersen was offensive coordinator. Harsin then served as offensive coordinator from 2006-10 with Petersen as head coach.
The Broncos went 61-5 and won two Fiesta Bowls in the five seasons Harsin was the offensive coordinator under Petersen.
“He’s meant a lot to me,” Harsin said Tuesday. “I look at that time and I’m thankful I was part of it. I’m thankful I got a chance to work with him. I’ve always said this, but I feel like one of the keys to where I’m at right now has been the people I’ve been around. I’ve been smart enough to shut up and listen and watch how guys operate.
“He’s at Washington doing a lot of the same things (they did at Boise State), and we’re at Boise doing a lot of those same things. A lot of other guys from that coaching tree are different places and doing the same things. I think it’s a credit to the leadership we had. It started with Dan Hawkins and then Chris took it over and accelerated that and we obviously did some really good things and we have really good teams during that time.”
Petersen arrived at Boise State in 2001 as offensive coordinator under Hawkins and was part of the program’s rise to national prominence. Boise State stunned No. 8 Fresno State on the road in 2001 in a game some still point to the one that got things rolling, and the Broncos went 12-1, 13-1 and 11-1 the next three seasons while appearing in the top 20 of the Associated Press Poll each year.
He spent five seasons as offensive coordinator for the Broncos until Hawkins left for Colorado after the 2005 season. Petersen initially wasn’t crazy about becoming head coach, but eventually agreed to take over the Broncos. His promotion to head coach was announced on Dec. 16, 2005, the same day Hawkins was introduced at Colorado.
His debut season couldn’t have gone any better in 2006 as the Broncos went undefeated and topped Oklahoma in the Fiesta Bowl, 43-42, in overtime in one of the most memorable games in college football history. The Broncos tied the game on a Hook and Ladder with seven seconds left and used a touchdown on a halfback pass on fourth down and an ensuing 2-point conversion on the Statue of Liberty play in overtime to stun the favored Sooners.
Boise State reached the top 10 of the AP poll in five of Petersen’s first six seasons, including as high as No. 2 during the 2010 season. If not for a missed field goal from Kyle Brotzman at the end of regulation at Nevada that year, the Broncos would have played in the Rose Bowl — and possibly had a shot at the BCS National Championship. Instead they finished 12-1 with a win over Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl.
Petersen coached the Broncos to three straight Las Vegas Bowl wins in 2010, 2011 and 2012. Fittingly enough, the 2012 win — his last bowl win with the Broncos — came against Washington. This year’s matchup between the Broncos and Huskies is the first rematch in the 28-year history of the Las Vegas Bowl.
“It’s a typical Boise team,” Petersen said of the group he’ll face on Saturday. “They play hard, they have a lot of confidence and they are used to winning. All of those things really add up to a lot. I think the used to winning thing really, really matters.”
Saturday’s matchup will be the second time Petersen has gone against the Broncos while at Washington. But it’s a different scenario than Boise State’s 16-13 win in Boise in 2015 because only two players — Kekoa Nawahine and David Moa — were recruited to Boise State by Petersen. In the 2015 game, nearly Boise State’s entire roster had played for or been recruited to Boise State by Petersen.
Petersen later called having to play in Boise two years after he left and against so many players he recruited and knew “miserable” and “the worst game I’ve ever had to be part of.”
While he still has ties to many of the coaches and support staff at Boise State including Harsin, running backs coach Lee Marks, tight ends coach Kent Riddle, safeties coach Gabe Franklin and strength and conditioning coach Jeff Pitman, the feeling is much different this time around.
Coaches from both sides got to catch up Tuesday night during the reception at Maverick Helicopters.
“It’s great. It’s awesome,” Petersen said. “Kent Riddle Lee Marks, Gabe, we’ve know a lot of guys over there for a lot of years. Curt Apsey, Brad Larrondo, you can just go down the list. There’s a lot of ties and we’ll be tied forever.”
The two seemed like old friends while chatting Tuesday. And when Harsin’s media session went long, Petersen came back into the room and said ‘Let’s go Hars!’ The two had another photo to take in front of a helicopter, and a ride to take around the strip.
“It’s easy to reconnect right away because of our relationship over time and the things we’ve been through and his leadership and the things I’ve learned from him,” Harsin said. “It’s always good to see him and obviously we have to go compete and we understand that and we’ll go compete, but the relationship we have and we get to see the rest of the staff tonight and a lot of guys we’ve worked for and with, that’s the fun part.”