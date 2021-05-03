BOISE - Members of the Boise State football team participated in a park parade for The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s 2021 Idaho Child of the Year Saturday afternoon at Julia Davis Park.
Coach Andy Avalos, quarterback Hank Bachmeier and several others drove by to meet and help celebrate 9-year-old Jaleel Dodds, who was diagnosed last July with B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.
"It was just an honor to go see him and how tough he is," Bachmeier said. "I think it just puts in perspective just to be grateful for what you have because he's fighting and it was awesome to see a smile on his face."
Dodds is a big Boise State football fan, which made the event even cooler for he and his family. Many of the players and coaches gave Dodds hats, shirts, posters and other Boise State gear as they drove by.
The event was done to help brighten Dodds' spirits, but also to raise awareness and increase donations to the local Leukemia and Lymphoma society. Those can be made at: e.givesmart.com/events/lpd/.