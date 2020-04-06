BOISE — There’s never a good time to have spring football stopped after just three practices and be forced to meet with players and coaches remotely over video conferencing while trying to work out of a home office.
Boise State defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding is just thankful it didn’t happen last year.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced programs across the country to alter their plans this spring, and it may not be until the first day of fall camp at the earliest when teams like Boise State get back together on the practice field.
Had it happened last spring when Schmedding was just arriving at Boise State from Eastern Washington, he wouldn’t have been able to install his new defense or get familiar with his players ahead of the 2019 season.
Schmedding is now in his second year with the Broncos and much more equipped to handle the loss of practices and meetings with his defense this spring and summer.
“Looking back at last year, especially the time frame of the change, that would have been very tough,” Schmedding said. “Especially, when you’re not used to your players and getting to know how they are on the practice field, in meetings, there’s a lot of that you get a feel for in person.”
Half of the teams in the Mountain West have new coaches this year in Fresno State, San Diego State, Hawaii, UNLV, New Mexico and Colorado State. Those teams would seem to be at a big disadvantage not being able to practice this spring. But then again, so are the teams they play.
“The familiarity with those teams will be new for us also, game-planning wise,” Schmedding said.
CULTURE GROUPS HELPING BRONCOS GET THROUGH COVID-19 SHUTDOWN
Schmedding knew Hank Bachmeier was a heck of a quarterback. He had no idea how much he liked to read.
The defensive coordinator has gotten to know Bachmeier more this spring because the sophomore is part of his culture group. A Boise State coach or staff member is paired with four or five players to form small groups, which the program refers to as, ‘culture groups’. The groups talk multiple times a week — and most of the conversations have nothing to do with football.
“I’ve learned a lot about Hank,” Schmedding said. “He’s a guy that reads a ton of books. A ton. We had a session talking about different books, what he wants to read next and things like that.”
The goal of the program is for players to build relationships with different coaches and players aside from those at their position. Several defensive coaches have offensive players in their groups, and vise versa.
“I think it’s awesome,” offensive line coach Brad Bedell said. “It’s a different voice for different people on the team. I don’t have any offensive linemen in my culture group. I have different players. We get to talk, they get to know me on a personal level and get to know my wife and child and it builds a bond between the team and the coaches that I think we’ll never forget.
“It’s a different voice. ‘How you doing? What’s going on?’ And things like that. With 12 offensive linemen right now, the culture group is shrunken down so you get a little more time with them. I’ve truly enjoyed it.”
Culture groups were around before the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s provided an extra voice for players during a time in which they are scattered across the country at home and away from the team.
Wednesdays are known as, ‘FaceTime Wednesdays’, when coaches have FaceTime video chats with the players in their culture groups.
“It’s been great getting to know guys,” Schmedding said. “In the fall, they were different than they are now, so it gives you a chance to really get to know guys on the life part, and that’s a big deal. In a time like this, you obviously aren’t anticipating the coronavirus, but now you have another group of guys you have connected with. We just talk life.
“It’s times like this when guys are stuck in their house where it’s another voice they can talk to. I think it helps us all be connected to the whole team.”
RIDDLE ADDS ‘OFFENSIVE CHIEF OF STAFF’ TITLE
Riddle recently was named Boise State’s ‘offensive chief of staff’ to go along with his other duties as associate head coach and tight ends coach. The newly created position is aimed at improving communication and efficiency between offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau, the offensive staff and Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin.
“Mostly just being there to kind of keep things on track,” Riddle said. “Just helping keep things together and really being a liaison between what’s going on offensively and coach Harsin and making sure he’s in the loop so he doesn’t have to spend all the time in there and coach Kiesau doesn’t have to spend as much time relaying, ‘ok this is what we’re doing’.
“I think the easiest way to say it is just being a facilitator and a communicator, but that would have been a really funny term.”
This will be Riddle’s 13th season working with Harsin dating back to their first stint at Boise State in 2001. They also worked together at Arkansas State in 2013 before coming to Boise in 2014 when Harsin was named head coach.
“A lot of it is communication and some of it is between me and coach Harsin as to what the offensive staff is doing and some of it is relaying what he wants to be done to the offensive staff,” Riddle said. “Him and I have been together for so long that, ‘Hey, let’s not go down that road, that’s really not what he’s thinking’ or ‘Yeah, that would be good, coach Harsin would be fired up that we’re working that direction.’”
Riddle dropped his special teams coordinator last season and focused more on game management stuff as the associate head coach including clock and timeout management.