BOISE — Missing two weeks of practice right before the season started was bad enough. Not being able to see his 1-year-old daughter made it even worse.
Boise State senior wide receiver CT Thomas was the latest player this week to reveal he recently tested positive for COVID-19, saying it happened during fall camp in early October. He lost his sense of taste and smell, but otherwise didn’t have any major symptoms.
The worst part was not being able to see his daughter, Taytum, for 15 days.
“There was no better feeling when I got out of quarantine and got to see her and she ran into my arms,” Thomas said. “That was the best feeling I’ve ever had in my life. It made me proud that she was my daughter.”
Thomas said Taytum was born on Sept. 26 last year, which came during a bye week and made it possible for him to witness her birth. He’s since learned to deal with her crying and has helped her reach milestones like crawling and walking.
“It’s the best thing that ever happened to me because she simplified my life a lot,” Thomas said. “She makes me focus on the task at hand. I try to stay focused for her. Everything I do now is not just for me. It’s for her and my family.
“It was rough adjusting to becoming a father but I was always taught to attack my challenges…She’s doing great.”
On the field Thomas has continued to be a big playmaker for the Broncos. He had six catches for 103 yards last week against Colorado State, with all six catches coming on third down.
“I think it just worked out that way,” Thomas said. “We were in a lot of third and long situations and we were going to throw it and it just kind of worked out that way that my number was called. I pride myself in catching anything, whether its first or fourth down I’m going to try and catch it.”
For the season the 5-foot-8 Thomas has 13 catches for 256 yards and two touchdowns.
“I come to practice and work hard every day and when my number is called I pride myself in trying to catch every ball thrown my way,” Thomas said. “I take that to heart, to catch everything that comes my way.”
Thomas said the COVID-19 pandemic has narrowed his focus to three things: his family, school and football. And so far, he’s having success at all three.
“I’ve tried to simplify my life as much as possible right now,” Thomas said. “I think those three things are real big for me at this point in my life so that’s what I’ve been focusing on right now.”
As for being a dad, Thomas said there’s no better feeling.
“All the love you wanted is in one little baby and you’ve never experienced it until you’re a parent,” Thomas said. “My parents used to talk about it but I didn’t understand it. You won’t care for somebody like that until you have a child and now I understand where they were coming from.
“I just want to do my best to be the best father I can be.”