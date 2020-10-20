BOISE — There may not be a live crowd yelling ‘Boise! State!’ Saturday inside Albertsons Stadium but the chant itself will be heard by players, media members and the the lucky few allowed inside for the Broncos’ season opener against Utah State.
The popular cheer is one of several audio clips the marketing department has ready to go to try and make the atmosphere as close to normal as possible despite no fans being allowed inside the stadium due to COVID-19 regulations.
Boise State plans to pump in artificial crowd noise and music throughout the game and will play video highlights during timeouts as officials do what they can to help give the Broncos some sort of home field advantage.
“It will be a different experience,” Boise State marketing director Matt Thomas said. “Mostly from our perspective we’re catering to the team rather than the fans like we normally would.”
In addition to no fans, there will be no band and no cheerleaders Saturday. Even Buster Bronco won’t be allowed inside, making it what is believed to be the first home game since at least 1974 that Boise State’s mascot won’t be roaming the sidelines.
Aside from the media, event staff and the 30 or so Boise State players not among the 74 to dress for the game, the stadium will literally be empty. That makes trying to create an atmosphere for two teams to play a game a major challenge.
Among the most difficult tasks for Thomas and his crew is to make the stadium sound like it’s full of 36,000 screaming fans despite there being nobody there. During live action — which is described by the Mountain West as when the center puts his hand on the ball to when a play is finished — the decibel level can’t be any higher than 70.
But between that — like after a big sack or an interception on defense or when the Boise State offense has a big play — Boise State plans to jack up the volume with pre-recorded clips of a screaming crowd.
“We’ve been testing the crowd noise the past two weeks and it will be similar to other sports this fall that you’ve seen on TV with highs and lows,” Thomas said. “We have different clips for different situations since we can adjust the audio levels between plays. We had our video staff go through and get some of that audio so we can play different stuff. We have big plays, we have the Boise State side to side chant, we have quite a few different audio files that we plan to use to try and keep the same atmosphere and try to make it as much like a normal game as possible.”
One member of Thomas’ staff will be tasked with playing the different crowd clips at the appropriate time. The levels will be monitored from the field to make sure they stay at or below 70 during each play.
“We had our staff at the scrimmage last Saturday and worked on it,” Thomas said. “We’ve been working on it and getting everything dialed up. We programmed an additional audio input into our sound system so we can control the crowd noise independent of everything else that’s going on in relation to music or videos or whatever. We’ll keep a constant loop of ambient crowd noise during the entirety of the game, and then adjust from there.”
In place of live fans will be cardboard cutouts with pictures of fans, similar to what Major League Baseball and other sports have done this fall. Boise State sold 682 cardboard cutouts at $50 each by last Wednesday’s deadline to have them in the stands Saturday. They are still selling cutouts at BroncoSports.com for future home games.
The 682 cutouts will be spread out in three sections on the lower level of the East side, alternating with three large Boise State flags that will be draped across the bleachers. A flag for Boise State’s ‘corral’ student section will be placed where students would typically sit, while two other flags will be put in sections near midfield and down near the ISMI entrance.
The cutouts will be scattered throughout the sections in between the flags.
“To have 682 for the first game, we were really excited with that number,” Thomas said. “It will be something to at least dress it up for the teams and those watching on TV.”
The ‘Bronco Girl’ and her horse Blue won’t be on hand to lead the Broncos onto the field, and the team won’t run through a smoke-filled tunnel as they take the field either. It will be a very basic pregame ceremony and entrance.
“The plan is to not do any of that stuff because with the different tears the conference has for field access and stuff, when we do the fog machine and some of that it requires individuals in the tunnel with the team,” Thomas said. “And without fans we can’t have Blue and Bronco Girl riding out or any of that, so there really won’t be much of the pregame pageantry we’d have for a normal game.”
There will be no sponsored games or promotions during timeouts. Boise State plans to just play highlight videos and music during most of the breaks.
One thing that will remain is the voice of public address announcer Bob Rosenthal, who will continue with the same job he’s held since 1985. He’ll still call out, ‘That’s another Bronco.....FIRST DOWN!’ and relay the down, distance and situations of the game to the players and the small few inside the stadium.
Video and ribbon boards will be fully operational as they would for a normal game. Replays will also be shown as normal.
The goal is for Albertsons Stadium to largely look, sound and feel like it would during a normal Boise State home game — even though there’s going to be nothing normal about it.
“It’s going to be a different atmosphere but hopefully a good atmosphere for our team,” Thomas said.