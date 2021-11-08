BOISE — The Boise State football team will look to do something Friday night that it hasn’t had to do since 1996: put an end to a three-game home losing streak on The Blue.
The Broncos, as weird and crazy as it sounds, have lost three straight home games to Oklahoma State, Nevada and Air Force ahead of a 7 p.m. kickoff against Wyoming Friday on FOX Sports 1.
Boise State has lost 13 home games since 2000 — and three of them have come in the last seven weeks.
“It breaks my heart and it breaks the hearts of our players, you know losing in general but especially losing on The Blue,” Boise State defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson said Monday. “It breaks our heart. We take so much pride in this place and playing on that blue field for our fans and this community, so I’d be reminisced not to talk about how much that pains us.”
The Broncos are 123-13 at home since the start of the 2000 season. For years Boise State was the ‘winningest home program in the country’ but a home loss to BYU last year and the three this year have dropped the Broncos into second place behind Oklahoma for the best home winning percentage since 2000.
Sure winning 90.4 percent of your home games is still a heck of an achievement, but the number has taken a big hit with the Broncos losing four of their past six home games.
Teams were once so intimidated to come play in Boise that the game was sometimes over before it started. A home game on The Blue was almost a guaranteed win for the Broncos — and usually by a big margin.
Former San Diego State coach Rocky Long ruffled some feathers in 2014 when he said the ‘mystique’ of the blue turf was gone. The next year in 2015 Boise State lost home games in consecutive weeks for the first time since 1989.
At Mountain West Media Days in 2016, Long said, “There were times I thought the blue turf and the blue uniforms and all that gave them an advantage. Then when I figured it didn’t, guess what? We got better and it’s not near the mystique it used to be.”
Boise State had been 55-2 at home from 2006 to 2015 before losing consecutive home games to Air Force and New Mexico.
“I think they use that to their advantage because some people believe that,” Long continued in 2016 of a perceived homefield advantage in Boise. “I did. When I first became a head coach I thought that gave them an advantage, especially when you try to break down film. You can’t the numbers or anything when you are trying to break down film.
“But that has nothing to do with game day. Once you start playing, you don’t even remember that it’s a blue field.”
If Long made those comments in 2016, who knows what he’d think about it now with the Broncos on a three-game losing streak. We may find out next week as the now New Mexico defensive coordinator will make the trip to Boise with the Lobos for a Nov. 20 game at Albertsons Stadium.
Boise State has two winnable games against Wyoming and New Mexico at home the next two weeks to get back on track on The Blue. It’s been years since the Broncos have been in this spot — but they don’t plan on extending the losing streak any further.
The Broncos have long dominated opponents on The Blue, and they are determined to get back to that as soon as possible.
“Getting another opportunity for another opponent on The Blue is huge,” Danielson said. “We have to protect our home field. We have to protect The Blue. It matters to us, it matters to our community and it’s a huge deal to our guys. We talked about it yesterday with them and we’ll continue to talk about it throughout the week.
“We have to (win at home). We haven’t done a good job this season and it starts with us. Getting that fixed is huge.”
The Broncos are 1-3 at home this season and 4-1 on the road, including road wins over ranked teams BYU and Fresno State.
Boise State remains in the hunt for both a bowl game and a spot in the Mountain West title game, but neither will likely happen if the Broncos don’t start winning at home. And the Broncos know it.
“They practiced really well today with the purpose to do so,” coach Andy Avalos said.
NEW MEXICO GAME TIME SET
The Nov. 20 home game against New Mexico will start at 7 p.m. and air nationally on FOX Sports 1, the Mountain West and Boise State announced Monday.
Tickets remain for both of Boise State’s remaining home games, this Friday against Wyoming and next week against New Mexico.