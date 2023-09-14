BOISE — The Boise State football team was midway through the first quarter of Saturday’s game against UCF, the Broncos’ second game of the season, when its depth at running back started taking a hit.
After Tyler Crowe’s first run of the game, he limped to the sideline and didn’t return to the game. With Crowe unavailable, that left the Broncos without the services of three of the seven running backs on its roster.
But with the depth hit came an opportunity for true freshman Jambres “Breezy” Dubar, who had the first chance of his Boise State career to show Bronco fans what he could do. He finished with 29 yards on five carries in the Broncos 18-16 loss to UCF.
“It’s next man up mentality and it just happened to be Breezy’s opportunity to jump in there and help out in the backfield,” said Boise State coach Andy Avalos. “I think after he got his first play, the nerves probably settled down a little bit and it was awesome to see what he was capable of doing.”
Dubar was able to let Ashton Jeanty, who ended up being the Broncos’ workhorse during the game, a break at times. It also allowed Bronco fans to get a sneak peak of what the future of the position looks like with Jeanty and Dubar being just a sophomore and freshman, respectively.
“I think he did a great job,” said Jeanty, who touched the ball 29 times against UCF and finished with 213 all-purpose yards. “He’s going to keep taking steps forward, getting more and more comfortable with the offense and I think he’ll be able to do some great things for us.”
Boise State isn't having true freshmen who didn't participate in spring practice speak with the media, so Dubar has not been made available for interviews this season.
In addition to Crowe’s injury in the UCF game, Boise State (0-2) was also without senior George Holani, who missed some time in the season opener at Washington. Holani returned to the game in Seattle but did not dress against the Knights. Further down the depth chart, Boise State also lost Ethan Mikita for the season to a knee injury suffered on the opening kickoff of the game against Washington.
Holani and Crowe’s availability for Saturday morning’s game against North Dakota (2-0) is unclear. But regardless of who is available against the Fighting Hawks, the Broncos know they have to have him ready for anything.
“As a coach, you want to be sure you’re always building that deck, so when situations like this happen, guys aren’t shocked” running backs coach James Montgomery said. “They already know the situation and they can go out and play fast.”
Dubar didn’t dress for the season opener at Washington after getting a little banged up at the end of fall camp. With Holani missing last weekend’s home opener against UCF, Dubar figured to see some action even before Crowe’s injury.
A three-star recruit out of Anna, Texas, Dubar showed exactly what the hype surrounding him was all about with his third carry of the game. With Jeanty catching a breather after gaining a first-down for the Broncos, Dubar took a handoff from backup quarterback Maddux Madsen and started sprinting for an opening on the edge.
“Look at that speed,” commentator Eric Collins exclaimed on the Fox Sports 1 broadcast.
The play resulted in a gain of 24, giving Boise State the ball well inside the Knights’ side of the field.
“He’s got God-given talent, he’s got that speed,” Montgomery said. “We all saw him run up the sideline and it kind of sparked the team in that situation. But everybody is so happy for him, they see how hard he’s working.”
Blue Turf Sports is an editorial product of the Idaho Press and its sports staff. We are not affliated with, nor endorsed by the Boise State University nor it's athletic division. Boise State, the Broncos, the Boise State logos, and all associated logos, school colors, designs and indicia are the intellectual property of Boise State University. Boise State and the Boise State and Bronco logos are the registered and unregistered trademarks of Boise State University. All rights are reserved worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Boise State University has granted permission to Blue Turf Sports.