Breezy Dubar

Boise State running back Breezy Dubar gains yardage during a game against UCF on Saturday at Albertsons Stadium.

 John Kelly/Boise State University

BOISE — The Boise State football team was midway through the first quarter of Saturday’s game against UCF, the Broncos’ second game of the season, when its depth at running back started taking a hit.

After Tyler Crowe’s first run of the game, he limped to the sideline and didn’t return to the game. With Crowe unavailable, that left the Broncos without the services of three of the seven running backs on its roster.

