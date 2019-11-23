LOGAN, Utah — The Broncos are coming back to The Blue.
And they locked it up in dominant fashion.
Boise State scored on offense, defense and special teams and routed Utah State in one of its best performances in several years in a 56-21 beatdown Saturday night at Maverik Stadium in Logan.
The win locks up the Mountain Division title for the Broncos, and they’ll host Hawaii in the Mountain West Championship on December 7th at 2 p.m. at Albertsons Stadium. Hawaii locked up the West Division Saturday night with a win over San Diego State.
Tickets for the title game went on sale immediately after the game at BroncoSports.com.
Starting a third-string quarterback for the second straight game, the Broncos scored less than two minutes into the game and rolled from there. They scored six touchdowns in the first half to open up a 42-7 lead at the break, and continued to dominate in the second half.
George Holani rushed 16 times for 178 yards and two touchdowns for the Broncos to lead an impressive offensive onslaught.
Jaylon Henderson, making his second straight start with Hank Bachmeier and Chase Cord still out injured, completed 16 of 28 passes for 187 yards and three touchdowns.
Boise State will appear in the championship game for the fourth time in the past six years. It will be the fourth time they will have hosted the game at Albertsons Stadium, but the first against someone other than Fresno State.
Jordan Love started for Utah State at quarterback after being questionable due to an injury, but passed for just 229 yards and a touchdown and had an interception returned for a touchdown by Boise State’s Jalen Walker.
Boise State got the ball to start the game and needed just four plays to reach the end zone. A 35-yard run from Holani on the first play got the Broncos across midfield, and they scored on a 30-yard shovel pass from Henderson to John Hightower just 1:41 into the game.
The teams traded punts before Jordan Love showed why some have him as a possible first-round pick. Love threw a pair of beautiful passes for completions of 25 and 47 yards, and tight end Caleb Repp made a crazy one-handed catch in the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown to even the score at 7-7 with 7:28 left in the first quarter.
Walker put the Broncos in front a short time later when he jumped an out route, intercepted Love and returned it 15 yards untouched into the end zone for the defensive touchdown. It was Walker’s first career interception and came after he already had three pass break-ups during an impressive first quarter.
The Broncos went into the bag of tricks to extend the lead further, first going to an old staple – the Statue of Liberty — to make it 21-7 late in the first quarter. Henderson faked the pass to the right from the 5-yard line, handed the ball behind his back to Holani and the true freshman running back did the rest, running to the left and diving into the end zone.
After another defensive stop, the Broncos drove inside the 5-yard line before nearly scoring on another trick play. This time it was an end-around by 310-pound left tackle Ezra Cleveland, who lined up at tight end and took a carry to the right before being tackled just short of the goal line for a 3-yard run.
Holani scored on a 1-yard run up the middle on the next play to give the Broncos a 28-7 lead with 11:50 left in the second quarter.
Boise State continued to pour it on in the second quarter, adding scores on a 1-yard rush from Robert Mahone and a 14-yard pass from Henderson to Khalil Shakir to make it 42-7 at the half. The 42 points were the most in the first half since the Broncos also had 42 against New Mexico in 2016.
The only thing missing in the first half was a special teams score, but the Broncos took care of that just 2:32 into the third quarter. Avery Williams scored on a 74-yard punt return, his second punt-return touchdown of the year, to make it 49-7.
The party continued for the Broncos when CT Thomas scored on a 15-yard pass from Henderson to make it 56-7 with 4:32 still left in the third quarter.
Utah State added a pair of late scores against Boise State’s backup defense after the game been long decided.
The only fans still left in the stadium when the game ended were wearing blue and orange, and the Broncos took a lap around the field to celebrate the division title with them.
