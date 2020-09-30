BOISE — The Boise State football team always makes it a point to have 'dependable depth' beyond the starters and key contributors on a depth chart.
That will be even more important this fall.
Given the plethora of uncertainties surrounding COVID-19 and the availability of players each week, it figures to be imperative to have players further down the list ready to play.
“You might be fourth string today and first string tomorrow,” associate head coach and tight ends coach Kent Riddle said. “Everybody has to have that urgency to prepare. It doesn't even necessarily mean someone is sick, but they might have been around somebody that is sick and they are out.
“We're trying to develop that sense of urgency in all our guys, not just the starters. Everybody better prepare like they are the man tomorrow.”
There have already been 22 games either postponed or canceled through roughly a month of the college football season due to COVID-19 outbreaks within a team. Other teams have lost multiple players due to positive tests in the days before a game, including some that have played despite being without as many as 30 players due to positive tests or contact tracing.
“Wednesday night you are in one position and Thursday night you are in another,” Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said. “If that player hasn't paid attention or we've done a poor job coaching and developing that player as a backup and you are scrambling on a Friday, then you're going to be in trouble. We have to make sure every single guy in that room is prepared the best he can be. ”
Players will test three times per week, meaning a test on a Thursday or Friday could knock out a starter or multiple players at a position due to contact tracing for a game the next day.
Backups figure to get more reps at practice, but much of the work will have to be done on their own.
“We probably have to have some version of practice to keep the guys fresh, whether it's some plays at the end, guys on scout team maybe get 10 plays of our base stuff or something to keep them involved, but the reality is a lot of it is going to have to be mental reps in meetings, watching film, individual periods,” Riddle said. “And having a plan where hey if this guy is in instead of this guy, this play probably doesn't work as well as this one would. Those guys will have to stay ready. The reality is there's only so many reps you can get, so it's on them to be mentally ready at a moments notice.”
Harsin said making sure more players are ready will be "huge" this fall.
“Fortunately, we've kind of built that into how we teach, even under normal times,” Harsin said. “We call it shadowing a guy so you aren't just standing there. There might be 22 guys out there in a walk through (instead of 11), so a guy can still get that rep and physically be able to go through it. As a player you have to stay completely mentally focused on the task at hand that day.
“A great example was in our bowl game. Akilian Butler had an injury in that game and Stef Cobbs had not got a lot of physical reps that week in practice, but he had stayed prepared, done reps on his own after practice, and there was an injury and he was able to come in and step up and do his assignments at a pretty high level.”
One way the Broncos are preparing for the threat of losing multiple guys at a certain position is to have players get reps at other spots. Offensive players such as tight ends and wide receivers could see reps in practice at the opposite spot, while defensive players could rotate into other spots to be ready to play there in a pinch.
“We want the best 11 on the field, no question, and however we get to that, we have some different ways of doing that on our side of the ball,” defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding said. “It may take some cross training. You have to get everybody that solid fundamentals and technique and then if you have to move some spots, so be it.
“We have some versatile players. There's some guys that are excited about the possibility of getting reps at different spots and things like that.”
Players with the ability to play more than one position figure to be even more beneficial in a season like this.
“We have to have some plug and play guys,” Riddle said. “Maybe one week we have a whole bunch of tight ends and not many receivers or something, and maybe another week we're down in tight ends and we've got more receivers. Having guys with that ability to do a lot of different things will be key this year.”
One plus? The uncertainty also provides hope and excitement for players that likely wouldn't expect to play much this season. That should make for more competition in practice and a better environment all around.
“It's going to give guys opportunities,” Harsin said. “If you are not in the starting role and unfortunately a guy is not there, you get your chance to make an impact. John Ojukwu in the Nevada game in 2017, he got a chance to get in the game and from that point on he never left.
“Those guys need to stay ready. If you stay ready you don't have to get ready. That's the mindset.”