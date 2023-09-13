BOISE – An 0-2 start to the season, the first such start for Boise State since 2005, has the Broncos searching for answers on both sides of the ball.
One area that the Broncos feel like they have pretty solid answers at, however, is in the kicking and punting game.
Punter James Ferguson-Reynolds has booted his name into the conversation as one of the top punters in the country, and kicker Jonah Dalmas shook off a slow start in the season opener at Washington and has continued to be the reliable foot the Broncos have become accustomed to the past three seasons.
While Boise State will likely need more than its kicking game to pick up its first win of the season Saturday against North Dakota, the Broncos know they can rely on both Ferguson-Reynolds and Dalmas when called upon.
“It’s funny, I’ve scrolled through (social media) a couple of times and seen some good comments, and then there’s one that says they don’t want to see the punter,” Ferguson-Reynolds said. “It’s mixed signals and it’s funny, but I don’t really pay attention to that stuff. I just love going in and kicking.”
For Ferguson-Reynolds, the last two years have been a bit of an adjustment, as the Australia native has not only had to learn how to navigate life as a college football player, but learn the rules of football, as well.
“Not playing a game before coming over and playing against Oregon State (in the 2022 season opener), it was all very new to me,” Ferguson-Reynolds said. “I’m still learning the rules of the game. I saw a flag last year and had no idea what it was for.”
Fortunately for the Broncos, Ferguson-Reynolds's history as an Aussie Rules Football player in Geelong, Australia means he knows exactly what the team needs him to do: Get a foot on the ball and make sure it goes as far as possible.
In that regard, Ferguson-Reynolds currently ranks third in the nation, with an average of 51.25 yards per punt.
“That net has a huge, huge factor when it comes down to the overall field position,” Boise State coach Andy Avalos said.
He averaged 41.8 yards over 62 punts as a freshman, with 21 of his punts going inside the 20-yard line and only four going for touchbacks. His long for the season was 61.
In his very first punt of the season, in Boise State’s season opener, he kicked the ball 62 yards, putting the Huskies inside their own 20. In fact, all seven of the punts he had in the 56-19 loss in Seattle went for at least 44 yards, with five of them going for 50 or more.
“I connected with some of those balls, and they just came off pretty well,” Ferguson-Reynolds said last week. “To do that seven times was pretty cool.”
He continued the trend in an 18-16 loss to UCF, with four of his five of his punts going for at least 50 yards. The lone punt that didn’t was a 43-yarder that rolled out of bounds at the UCF 7-yard line. It was one of four punts that gave the Knights the ball inside their own 20 on the day.
Dalmas, meanwhile, didn’t quite have as great of a start against Washington as Ferguson-Reynolds. His first extra point attempt clanked off the right upright, and his first field goal attempt was partially blocked. But the Washington player who got a hand on the ball during the field goal attempt also made contact with Dalmas, drawing a five-yard penalty and a retry on the kick. Dalmas hit the second attempt from 39 yards. He’s made both field goal attempts and both extra point attempts, since.
Last week, against UCF, Dalmas tied a 38-year-old school record with a 56-yard field goal in the second quarter.
“First game it was just the nerves that came in,” said Dalmas. “But it happened and it’s just one of those things that you have to move on, and you have to do your part for the team when the opportunity presents itself.”
For the Broncos, there was no doubt that Dalmas would be able to bounce back after his rough start. After all, the Rocky Mountain High graduate has been nothing but consistent for the Broncos the last three years.
The missed extra point was just his third miss in what is now 118 career PAT attempts. With his official 3 for 3 start to this season, Dalmas has now made 59 of 66 field goal attempts in his career.
“Even in the first week, he locked back in and got that,” Avalos said. “That’s the next-play mentality. To be able to take that shot on the 56-yard field goal and him to make it through, we showed the clip in meetings about practice execution equals game day reality. We showed a clip of him kicking a field goal from roughly the same spot in practice, and it’s what he did in the game.”
The 56-yarder tied a school record with Robert Moran, set on Sept. 14, 1985, against UC Davis. It’s just the latest record owned by Dalmas, who also has the record for most field goals in a single season (26) and is second in field goal percentage in a single season (92.9%) and second in career field goals made. On the career field goals record, Dalmas is just eight shy of Kyle Brotzman’s record of 67 and his 89.3% career field goal percentage, as it stands, would comfortably have him as Boise State’s all-time leader, nearly nine percentage points ahead of second-place Nick Calaycay.
So, it’s likely that Dalmas will finish his career as Boise State’s all-time leader in quality, quantity and accuracy. But none of that is on his mind when Dalmas goes out to attempt a kick. All he’s worried about is getting the ball between the two goal posts.
As he was lining up for his 56-yard field goal on Saturday, he was completely unaware that it was a field goal to match the school record.
“I don’t really think about the whole records stuff,” he said. “I’m just keeping my feet in the facility and keeping my mind within the team to continue to focus on every mission that’s ahead of us.”