The Idaho Press is counting down the 25 biggest questions facing the Boise State football team during the 2021 season. Next up is No. 3: Could Khalil Shakir be on track for one of the best seasons by a wide receiver in Boise State history?
Boise State has had several star receivers over the years — Austin Pettis, Titus Young, Matt Miller, Cedrick Wilson, John Hightower and Thomas Sperbeck to name a few.
Senior Khalil Shakir has a chance to be as good as any of them.
Shakir could have entered the NFL Draft and probably would have been a late-round pick in April but elected instead to return for his senior year with the Broncos. He said during the 2020 season he’d be back — and he stuck to his word.
Shakir had 63 catches for 872 yards and six touchdowns as a sophomore in 2019. He was limited to seven games (roughly have a season) due to the pandemic-shortened season in 2020 but still had 52 catches for 719 yards and six touchdowns.
If you were to double what Shakir did in seven games, he was on pace to have 104 catches for 1,438 yards and 12 touchdowns over a normal length 14-game season.
The 104 catches would have been a single-season record (Sperbeck, 88 in 2015). The 1,438 receiving yards would have been just shy of the single-season record of 1,511 (Wilson in 2017), while the 12 touchdowns would have been short of Tyler Shoemaker’s single-season record (16 in 2011).
Shakir would seem to have a shot at all three records in 2021.
He should see natural improvement as he ages a year and continues to develop. He also should see a boost from new offensive coordinator Tim Plough’s up-tempo, high-powered offense that led the Big Sky in passing yards in each of the past three days.
The best single season from a Boise State wide receiver is debatable. Miller, Boise State’s current wide receivers coach, probably has the best, 88 catches for 1,140 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2013. All three stats rank in the top six in single-season history.
Sperbeck had 88 catches for 1,412 yards and eight touchdowns in 2015. Wilson had 83 catches for 1,511 yards and seven touchdowns in 2017.
If Shakir can stay healthy and Boise State can play a 14th game by playing in both the Mountain West title game and a bowl game, there’s no reason to think he won’t have a chance to put together Boise State’s best season ever by a wide receiver. He’s clearly the Broncos’ top option and should be featured plenty in the offense.
A big year from Shakir should mean a big year for Boise State’s offense. The Broncos are hoping for both.