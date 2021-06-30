The Idaho Press is counting down the 25 biggest questions facing the Boise State football team during the 2021 season. First up is No 25: Will the tight ends be contributors, and is Riley Smith ready to lead the group?
The Boise State tight end group — a position Bronco fans oddly have a longstanding infatuation with — will have a completely different look in 2021.
With John Bates moving on to the Washington Football Team after being selected in the fourth round of the NFL Draft, the Broncos will turn to former quarterback Riley Smith to lead the group.
Is he ready to be the top option and will others be able to contribute behind him? It’s a big question the Broncos hope will have a positive answer come the fall.
Smith (15 catches) and Tyneil Hopper (2 catches) are the only two tight ends on the roster to catch a pass at Boise State. The Broncos added 6-foot-7 Nebraska grad transfer Kurt Rafdal in May, but he had just six total catches the last three years for the Cornhuskers.
Local product Austin Bolt received plenty of hype as a potential instant contributor when he signed with the Broncos a year ago, but he barely played as a true freshman in 2020 and had no catches.
Tyler Eiguren and Russell Corrigan are young tight ends that probably shouldn’t be counted on for much this fall.
The Broncos haven’t had a tight end finish with 25 catches since Jake Roh had 39 as a senior in 2017. For as talented as Bates was, his high was only 22 catches in 2019.
Smith looks primed to emerge as a key contributor. He actually had better stats than Bates last season (15 catches for 155 yards and one touchdown) and also had four carries on designed running plays. Coaches haven’t been shy from placing big expectations on him, either.
“Riley is a really talented player and has a really, really bright future,” Boise State offensive coordinator Tim Plough said. “Every single day he’s out there he’s going to get better. I think he has a chance to be one of the top guys in the conference for sure.
“The guys after him have had some really good days. Some of it is just reps. They haven’t had their opportunity yet.”
Smith and Bolt give the Broncos a pair of athletic tight ends, while Hopper and Rafdal provide size and help as run-blockers.
Relying on Smith is a nice place to start, but plenty of uncertainty remains within the group. Can the tight ends do enough to be an asset for the Broncos in Tim Plough’s new offense? It’s a question worth following this fall.