The Idaho Press is counting down the 25 biggest questions facing the Boise State football team during the 2021 season. Next up is No 24: Which five players could be primed for breakout seasons?
The Boise State football team has several players who could step into the spotlight and produce for the first time in 2021. Here's five candidates:
Stefan Cobbs: Offensive coordinator Tim Plough said in May he’d be “shocked” if Cobbs didn’t have a really good season. Cobbs emerged as maybe the top contender to be Boise State’s No. 3 wide receiver with a strong spring. He had two catches for 53 yards in the spring game and has routinely shown flashes in practice since arriving in 2018. Stuck behind a number of talented receivers in previous years, the 6-foot, 182-pound Cobbs finally has a path to significant playing time — and appears poised to take advantage of it.
Billy Bowens: The former three-star recruit will be in the mix alongside Cobbs for the No. 3 receiver spot. He has just five catches and no touchdowns the past two seasons, but impressed during spring practices and should see significant playing time. He had three catches for 56 yards and a touchdown in the spring game (including a nice 40-yard catch) and was one of the players talked about most throughout the spring. The 6-1, 208-pound Bowens enters his fourth year in the program but should finally get his chance to make an impact.
Markel Reed: Boise State lost both starting cornerbacks from a year ago in Avery Williams and Jalen Walker, and Reed has the most experience of anyone returning in 2021. He started one game last year and has played in 17 games the past two seasons after debuting as a true freshman in 2019. In limited action the 6-0, 185-pound Reed has 30 career tackles, four pass break-ups and a forced fumble. He played with a torn labrum in his shoulder that he had fixed in January and is a heavy favorite to win one of the two open corner spots heading into the season.
Ben Dooley: The depth along the defensive line got so thin last season that Dooley made the switch from offensive line in the middle of a game week and actually had two tackles at defensive tackle against Colorado State. That shows how athletic and smart he is. The 6-5, 310-pound Dooley should stick on the offensive line from here on out and is the favorite to start the season at right tackle. Dooley was a three-star prospect out of high school and the No. 11 ranked player in Nevada by ESPN.
Austin Bolt: The local product arrived with plenty of hype last season but barely saw the field as a true freshman and didn’t have a catch. The 6-3, 210-pound Bolt is super athletic — he was the Idaho Press Sports Stars Athlete of the Year in both football and basketball in 2019 — and should get an opportunity to see the field with John Bates moving on to the NFL. Bolt was the Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior after racking up 2,771 yards of offense and 36 touchdowns. After a quiet debut season, Bolt should emerge as a contributor.