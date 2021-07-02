The Idaho Press is counting down the 25 biggest questions facing the Boise State football team during the 2021 season. Next up is No 23: What are the three toughest games on the schedule in 2021?
New coach Andy Avalos inherits one of the toughest schedules in Boise State history in his debut season with the Broncos. The Broncos play road games at UCF, BYU, San Diego State and Fresno State and play Oklahoma State and an improved Nevada team at home. Throw in tricky home games against Air Force and Wyoming and road games at Utah State and Colorado State and there aren’t a ton of guaranteed wins on the schedule.
While road games to both San Diego State (in Carson, California) and Fresno State and a home game against Nevada figure to be among the toughest, they just miss out on our top three:
No. 3: At BYU, Oct. 9: The Cougars lost a ton from last year’s team — including No. 2 overall pick quarterback Zach Wilson — but playing at LaVell Edwards Stadium has proven to be a challenge for the Broncos regardless of the talent. Boise State is just 1-3 at BYU and has lost twice there as a ranked team. In the last trip to Provo in 2019, Boise State was 6-0 and ranked No. 14 before suffering a 28-25 upset loss. It turned out to be the Broncos’ only loss of the regular season. On paper the road trip to San Diego State might appear tougher, but that game is in Carson, California, and who knows what kind of crowd will be there. It figures to be a packed house in Provo — and weird stuff seems to happen there. And Boise State has lost two straight games to BYU overall, including a 51-17 blowout last year on The Blue.
No. 2: Oklahoma State, Sept. 18: A matchup with a Power 5 team is always a big deal for Boise State. Getting a team from the Big 12 to come to Boise? It’s huge. The Broncos suffered a 44-21 loss to Oklahoma State in Stillwater in 2018, but now the Cowboys make the return trip to The Blue in one of the bigger homes for Boise State in several years. Oklahoma State finished third in the Big 12 last season and should again be in the mix for a conference title. The game should be a sellout at Albertsons Stadium and the TV slot should be prime — giving the Broncos a big chance for an early season statement.
No. 1: At UCF, Sept. 4: Boise State’s hardest game comes right out of the gate in the opener. UCF has been to two New Year’s Six games in the past four years and has had more recent success than the Broncos. The ‘Bounce House’ in Orlando is also not an easy place to play — the Knights are 23-2 at home the past four years. The Broncos and Knights each have three BCS/New Year’s Six appearances in the past 15 years, making this arguably one of the top games between Group of 5 teams in history. Both Boise State and UCF figure to be in the mix for the top Group of 5 team again, so it’s almost a must-win for the Broncos if they want to get back to their first New Year’s Six game since 2014.