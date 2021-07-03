The Idaho Press is counting down the 25 biggest questions facing the Boise State football team during the 2021 season. Next up is No 22: Who will win the starting spot at right tackle?
Boise State returns four starting offensive linemen from a year ago in left tackle John Ojukwu, left guard Garrett Curran, center Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez and right guard Jake Stetz.
That leaves right tackle as the only uncertain spot heading into the year after Nick Crabtree graduated and moved on following the 2020 season.
Ben Dooley worked with the top unit for much of the spring and would appear to be the slight favorite at this point to win the right tackle job. The redshirt sophomore and former three-star prospect played in four of the seven games last year in a reserve role, but earned repeated praise from former offensive line coach Brad Bedell.
The 6-foot-5, 310-pound Dooley is clearly athletic. He switched to the defensive line in the middle of game week a year ago to help with depth issues and ended up playing and making two tackles a few days later against Colorado State.
“We were really excited with Ben Dooley at right tackle,” Boise State offensive coordinator Tim Plough said earlier this summer. “I thought he had a really good (spring) camp. He’s still learning. He hasn’t played a whole bunch, but man is he talented. The more reps he gets I think he has a chance to be a really good player.”
Rice graduate transfer Uzo Osuji made one start at right tackle last season at Hawaii when Crabtree was out due to contact tracing. He’ll battle Dooley for the top spot at right tackle during the rest of the summer and fall camp.
The 6-8, 315-pound Osuji transferred from Rice prior to the 2020 season. It was expected to be his final college season, but the senior took advantage of the NCAA rule allowing players an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic and decided to come back for one more year.
Junior college transfer Riden Leong and returners Dallas Holliday, Jacob Golden, Julian Simpson, Brandon Hernandez, Nathan Cardona and Donte Harrington are among those that could see action along the line at some point in 2021 — but it will likely be either Dooley or Osuji filling the only open spot along the line at right tackle.
And at this point, the smart money would figure to be on Dooley.