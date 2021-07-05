The Idaho Press is counting down the 25 biggest questions facing the Boise State football team during the 2021 season. Next up is No 21: Is Markel Reed ready to step into the spotlight at corner?
Boise State’s defense returns several All-Mountain West honorees including linebacker Riley Whimpey and Kekaula Kaniho. The group is solid along the defensive line, at linebacker and at safety.
Cornerback is another story.
For as much experience and proven talent as the Broncos have on defense, they go into the fall with plenty of uncertainty and question marks at a key position — cornerback.
With a pair of all league players moving on in Avery Williams and Jalen Walker, the Broncos face the tough task of having to replace both corner spots this season.
One of the two spots appears likely to go to Markel Reed. The junior started one game last season at Air Force — but that makes him the most experienced returner on the roster.
He has 30 career tackles and four pass break-ups in 17 games the past two seasons. But he played much of that time with a torn labrum in his shoulder. He missed spring practices to have surgery on the shoulder, but should be 100 percent by the start of fall camp in August.
With Reed likely to win one of the starting spots, a group including Tyric LeBeauf, Kaonohi Kaniho, Jaylen Clark, Jonathan Earl and Bowling Green transfer Caleb Biggers figure to be fighting for the other spot.
“That is the position that we’re looking at the most,” defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson said earlier this summer. “Definitely the cornerback position. With Markel out for spring with the shoulder, he’ll be back for fall camp, bringing in Caleb — that position room is one that is going to have a ton of competition and we’re going to have those guys compete every single day because we need to. Especially the defense we play, we’re going to press and we’re going to play man coverage and we need our corners to play well.
“Those guys competing to find those top two guys is going to be a monster part of summer and into fall camp to find out who those guys are.”
Reed has played well when given a chance — he earned immediate playing time as a true freshman in 2019 — but going from reserve corner to matching up with the opposing team’s top receiver each week is a different story.
Is Reed ready to step into the spotlight and lead the group? It’s a big question for the Broncos — and one they hope has a positive answer.