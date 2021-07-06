The Idaho Press is counting down the 25 biggest questions facing the Boise State football team during the 2021 season. Next up is No 20: What impact will Stacy Collins have on special teams?
Stacy Collins would have had a much easier first year as Boise State’s special teams coach in 2021 had All-American Avery Williams elected to return.
Williams, who tied the FBS record with nine career return touchdowns and also had five blocked kicks, decided against using his last year of eligibility and was a fifth-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL Draft.
“Well I certainly wish we had him coming back,” Collins said with a laugh. “That would change some things in a heartbeat.”
Collins joins the Boise State staff after five years at Utah State, where he helped lead one of the better special teams units in the conference. Collins has an extensive background in coordinating and working with special teams, and he’s tasked with heading up a Boise State group that loses maybe the best special teams player in school history.
The Broncos return kicker Jonah Dalmas and punter Joel Velazquez, but they must find new returners at punt and kick return. They also will need another edge rusher with the potential to block punts and kicks like Williams did.
“In today’s college football, if you are not elite on special teams you are going to be playing behind the eight ball,” Collins said.
While sometimes an assistant coach is hired with a position group in mind first as his main duty and special teams coach as a secondary role, new coach Andy Avalos hired Collins with the opposite in mind. His main duty will be to coordinate and lead the special teams groups, while his secondary role will be as the EDGE coach.
“Definitely,” Collins said.
Collins said each assistant coach will continue to have a certain special teams unit they are in charge of, but he’ll oversee the group and be more involved than maybe previous special teams coaches have been in the past.
“We’ll all have a huge role in it,” Collins said. “I’m excited because coach Avalos understands the importance of it.”
Boise State had three punt return touchdowns in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. The rest of the Mountain West combined for one. Boise State also ranked fourth in the league in kick return yardage at 25.76 per return and second in opponents kick return yard average at just 18.29.
Consistency at punting was an issue at times — starting punter Joel Velazquez missed time due to COVID-19 protocols, and the Broncos ranked 10th in the league at just 38.05 yards per punt.
With Williams gone both Khalil Shakir and CT Thomas figure to be in the mix at kick and punt returner. Running back George Holani also could be a potential candidate at kick returner, while other youngsters will compete for reps during fall camp.
One thing Collins plans to do? Try and get many of Boise State’s top players participating on special teams. Often times teams will use special teams as a way to get younger players some playing time, but Boise State hopes to stock the various units with starters from both offense and defense.
“You want to get your best players on special teams,” Collins said. “We’re going to do whatever we can to get our best players on special teams and find a way to get the hidden yardage that’s out there, the return yardage, blocking kicks and punts, and highlighting your best players to win football games.”
How will the group look and perform with Collins taking the lead? It’s a big question entering the 2021 season.