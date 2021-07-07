The Idaho Press is counting down the 25 biggest questions facing the Boise State football team during the 2021 season. Next up is No 19: Can kicker Jonah Dalmas do it again?
Jonah Dalmas had quite the remarkable story a year ago, going from a 14-day tryout to the starting kicker as a true freshman in barely a few months. But can he back it up with another strong season as a sophomore?
Dalmas returned from an LDS mission and weighed an offer to play soccer at Utah Valley or try and pursue a college football career as a kicker. The former Gatorade Idaho Soccer Player of the Year choose football, and did enough in a home video of him kicking to earn a 14-day tryout last summer with Boise State.
After just a couple days the coaches offered him a walk-on spot on the team and when the first depth chart of the season was released prior to the opener with Utah State, his name appeared at kicker. Many weren’t even sure who he was or when he joined the team, but there he was kicking in the opener against the Aggies.
Dalmas made all six extra point attempts in his debut against Utah State and went on to make his first 26 kicks in a Boise State uniform — 22 extra points and four field goals — before he finally had an extra point get blocked in the fifth game of the year at Hawaii.
For the year, Dalmas missed just twice. He was 30 of 31 on extra points and 7 of 8 on field goals. When he missed his first field goal of the season in the Mountain West title game against San Jose State, he came back with two 50-plus yard field goals to keep the Broncos in the game.
The former all-state soccer player showed a strong and consistent leg in his first year with the Broncos and didn’t seem to be nervous. He was older and more mature than a typical true freshman, and it showed with a solid first season.
Even new special teams coach Stacy Collins took notice while coaching in 2020 with Utah State.
“Jonah did an unbelievable job as a freshman,” Collins said.
But kicking can be a fickle spot sometimes. Make a few kicks and everybody loves you. Miss a few and folks are calling for you to get replaced. Dalmas exceeded expectations with a surprisingly strong first year, but can he back it up with a similar year in 2021?
Dalmas was one of the feelgood stories on the team last fall. The Broncos hope it can continue.