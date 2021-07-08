The Idaho Press is counting down the 25 biggest questions facing the Boise State football team during the 2021 season. Next up is No 18: How dominant can Boise State's defensive line be?
The hype continues to build around Boise State’s defensive line heading into the 2021 season — and for good reason. The group had an impressive spring and could be as deep and as talented as the Broncos have had in a long time at the position.
Whether the Broncos can live up to the expectations up front and have a big year this fall remains to be seen.
Boise State’s defensive line was so thin a year ago that two games had to be canceled because the Broncos didn’t have enough players to play due to a variety of things including injuries and COVID-19 protocols. Things were so bad in another game against Colorado State that offensive lineman Ben Dooley ended up playing defensive line and had two tackles.
The Broncos hope to not have any of those issues again. And on paper, they shouldn’t.
The talent is undeniable. The starters could all push for All-Mountain West honors and a number of backups figure to push for playing time as well. The group is also deep and appears to have the depth needed to overcome the inevitable injuries that will come.
Of all the positions on the defense, the defensive line might be in the best position of any of them heading into the season.
“These guys are a really legit group,” defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson said earlier this summer. “We are very excited about where they can be and continue to grow. I love how they played (in the spring), and love where they can get to.
“They did a great job throughout the spring and those at the spring game could see what they can do. But we can be even better.”
Defensive end Shane Irwin led the Broncos with six sacks last season and was an All-Mountain West Second Team selection. Starting tackles Scott Matlock and Scale Igiehon both contributed and are primed for big seasons, while Jackson Cravens, Devine Obichere, Keeghan Freeborn and Herbert Gums are all ready for increased roles as well.
At the EDGE position the Broncos get Demitri Washington back after a knee injury and have Isaiah Bagnah, who impressed when pressed into duty as a redshirt freshman last season. Casey Kline and Dylan Herberg also could be ready to contribute at EDGE.
“I would say one of our strengths right now is up front,” Danielson said of the defensive line.
The group was without several players in the spring as they rehabbed from injuries. But those that did play were impressive all spring. The defense had six sacks in the spring game.
“The guys that should have played well played well,” Danielson said. “Scale played very well. Scott Matlock is going to be an absolute nightmare in my opinion for people to go against. I think Shane Irwin did some amazing things up front. Jackson Cravens had a great spring and he didn’t say much but you put the film on and he did some really good things.”
The defensive line has pretty much everything you’d want in a group — experience, depth and talent. But can they stay healthy, perform to expectations and live up to the attention they’ve been getting all offseason? The success of Boise State’s defense depends on it.