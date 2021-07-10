The Idaho Press is counting down the 25 biggest questions facing the Boise State football team during the 2021 season. Next up is No 16: Are the Broncos the favorites in the Mountain West?
Boise State has been the preseason pick to win either its conference or division in each of the last 13 years — a remarkable streak when you think about it.
While that is likely to extend to 14 when the media poll comes out later this month, the Broncos could have some stiff competition in the West Division in Nevada, San Jose State and San Diego State.
A little background: The Mountain West doesn’t pick an overall preseason favorite, instead tasking the media with picking the predicted order of finish in both the Mountain Division and the West Division. Previously the Broncos were the pick to win the WAC prior to joining the Mountain West, but the best they can do now is be predicted to win their division.
There should be no doubt the Broncos will be the top spot in the Mountain Division. The Broncos have won the division in each of the last four years and are 19-0 against teams within the division dating back to the beginning of the 2017 season.
But while the Broncos will be the favorites to win their division, finishing as Mountain West champions is a different story. The Broncos have made four straight conference championship games, but are just 2-2 during that span. They’ve lost two of their past three appearances in the title game, falling at home to Fresno State in 2018 and to San Jose State in Las Vegas last season.
San Jose State was the surprise team of 2019 and brings back a good chunk of its talent. The Spartans won’t sneak up on anybody this season, but should again be solid.
Nevada may be the team to beat in the West, though. The Wolf Pack have a likely first-round NFL Draft pick in quarterback Carson Strong, and others including wide receiver Romeo Doubs and tight end Cole Turner could be high round picks as well. Nevada is loaded.
San Diego State and Fresno State can never be counted out from the West Division, either.
Boise State plays Nevada in the regular season in Boise, which helps. But the two very likely could meet again in December in the conference title game.
Boise State should clearly be the top team in the Mountain Division. The Broncos were the only team in the division to finish with a winning record last year, and their recent dominance over the other five teams suggests there’s no reason to believe anything will change.
It should be a fifth straight trip to the Mountain West title game for the Broncos. But as recent history has shown, all bets are off once they get there.