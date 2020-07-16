The Idaho Press is counting down the top 20 questions facing the Boise State football team during the 2020 season. Today is question No. 15: What’s the depth chart look like at running back?
A year ago the question was who would start at running back for the Broncos, Robert Mahone or Andrew Van Buren. Both are back again this year, but neither will start.
George Holani ascended to the top of the depth chart midway through last season as a true freshman, rushing for 1,015 yards and seven touchdown on his way to earning Mountain West Freshman of the Year honors and a spot on the All-Mountain West Second Team.
Holani had arguably the best true freshman season of any running back in Boise State history while extending Boise State’s streak of having a 1,000-yard rusher to 11 straight years. It’s the longest current streak in the country, and just one shy of the FBS record of 12 consecutive years.
The top of the 2020 depth chart seems settled. Holani should start and get the large majority of the carries and could be in for an even bigger sophomore season. But behind him remains a mystery.
Mahone and Van Buren will both battle for the No. 2 spot. Mahone is the senior and had the better year in 2019, so it’s safe to assume he’s probably got the lead for the spot. He was the starter to open last year and ran for 142 yards in the season opener at Florida State but was held back by two different nagging injuries during the year.
Van Buren had a surprisingly quiet season after debuting with a solid true freshman season in 2018. Many expected Van Buren to be the starter last year, but he lost the job to Mahone during fall camp and eventually dropped to No. 3 on the depth chart due to fumbles and inconsistency. Van Buren has plenty of talent and shouldn’t be forgotten, but he’s probably behind Mahone to start the year.
Danny Smith starts his third year in the program and while often earning mentions from coach Bryan Harsin due to his practice play, he’s yet to really get much playing time or do much. He’s no higher than fourth on the depth chart at this point.
Boise State also added an intriguing junior college prospect in Taequan Tyler, a full qualifier who played just one year at Tyler Junior College and still has three years of eligibility left. But this was probably more of a move for the future, as Tyler would seem to be a redshirt candidate that could impact the team more in 2021 after Mahone graduates.
The Broncos have three running backs capable of producing and all three likely will get chances this season. Holani now seems entrenched as the starter after his impressive debut, but how things shake out behind him with Mahone and Van Buren will be worth watching.