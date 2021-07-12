The Idaho Press is counting down the 25 biggest questions facing the Boise State football team during the 2021 season. Next up is No 15: Can Demitri Washington be a dominant player in 2021?
Coming off a debut season as a redshirt freshman in 2019 in which he had 34 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 5.5 tackles-for-loss and a fumble recovery, Boise State defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson wasn’t shy about putting lofty expectations on Demitri Washington heading into 2020.
Danielson said the 6-foot-3, 280-pound Washington could not only be one of the best players on the West Coast, but one of the best in the country if he continues to develop and improve. He predicted he could one day be an NFL Draft pick like Curtis Weaver, whom he was the backup to that year.
So when the pandemic-shortened 2020 season got going last October, there was arguably no defensive player with more hype and attention than Washington. It didn’t last long.
He suffered a season-ending knee injury at Air Force in the second game of the year. He had nine tackles in a game and a half before going down, but just like that – his season, and his Boise State career, had been sidetracked.
Washington is expected to be cleared in time to play in the season opener at UCF but didn’t participate during spring practices as he continued to rehab. Even if he’s able to practice during fall camp and play in the opener – it would be almost 10 months exactly from his injury – who knows how effective he’ll be early on?
When linebacker Riley Whimpey tore his ACL around the same point in the calendar in 2018, he played against Florida State in the 2019 opener but admitted he wasn’t fully 100 percent and moving like he typically could until midway through the season.
Boise State has other EDGE and defensive end candidates ready to contribute, including Shane Irwin and Isaiah Bagnah, but Washington was hyped by Danielson and others for a reason – he’s got a chance to be special.
The Broncos need Washington to be healthy and dominant coming off the edge. Replacing him for five games last year was one thing, but not getting much production from him for an extended stretch in 2021 would not be a formula Danielson and the defense want to test.
Will Washington be healthy enough to make an impact right out of the gate this fall? It’s a big question the Broncos have heading into the year – but one they won’t find out for a while.