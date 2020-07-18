The Idaho Press is counting down the top 20 questions facing the Boise State football team during the 2020 season. Today is question No. 13: How will the Broncos use Avery Williams?
Avery Williams has started at cornerback since he was a redshirt freshman.
He’s entering his fifth year on campus and the former walk-on is likely to be a team captain this fall. Shouldn’t the answer to this question be obvious?
It’s not quite that simple.
Williams was the Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year in 2019 after blocking two kicks and returning two others for touchdowns. He’s a game-changing player on special teams and the Broncos want him out there and as involved as possible.
But that may have proved to be a negative last season because his play at cornerback dropped as the season went on, and coaches attributed it to his heavy workload. Cornerbacks coach Jalil Brown said Williams wore down late in the season because he was being pulled in so many directions in practices and games, and that his play at corner suffered as a result.
He was just fourth on the team with four pass break-ups and didn’t have an interception after recording at least two in each of the previous two years.
Boise State has talked about using Williams at both punt and kick returner this year with last year’s kick returner John Hightower moving on to the NFL. Would the Broncos talk about him getting burnt out and then make his workload even bigger the next year? Probably not.
Markel Reed earned some playing time at corner as a true freshman in 2019 and proved capable of holding his own. That would make the likely scenario Williams giving up some of his reps at corner to Reed to make sure he’s fresh and ready to go on special teams.
Williams likely will still start at cornerback, but increasing Reed’s reps and giving him more plays off would save some of his bullets for special teams — where there is arguably not a more impactful player in the league. It also helps Reed get more action before he takes over as the full-time starter in 2021. The plan makes a lot of sense for all involved.
The Broncos might have a tough time convincing Williams of the plan given that he’s started 37 games the past three years and rarely leaves the field. But keeping him healthy and fresh all year long is important, especially now that he could also serve as the primary kick returner this year.
It’s hard to say taking a multi-year starter and team leader off the field some might be best for the team, but in Williams’ case, less might turn out to mean more. Do the Broncos feel the same way? We’ll find out.