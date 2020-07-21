The Idaho Press is counting down the top 20 questions facing the Boise State football team during the 2020 season. Today is question No. 11: What's the plan at safety with Kekoa Nawahine and DeAndre Pierce both gone?
For all the talk of having to replace nearly the entire starting offensive and defensive lines, the Bronco have another glaring hole to address in 2020 — safety.
The Broncos lose both starting safeties in Kekoa Nawahine and DeAndre Pierce after the two combined to make 63 starts and play in 87 games the past four seasons. Nawahine graduated, while Pierce transferred to play his final season at Arizona State where his dad is an assistant coach.
The silver lining is that Pierce was often injured, which allowed several others to gain valuable experience. Boise State brings back five safeties and nickels with at least 20 career games played.
How does Boise State plan to replace two all-league caliber safeties? By relying on strength in numbers.
“It’s next man up,” safeties coach Gabe Franklin said recently. “Let’s roll, man.”
Jordan Happle is the most likely candidate to win one of the two spots. He has battled injuries himself and has played in just 13 games the past two years, but has started nine games and played in 27 during his career.
Tyreque Jones, Evan Tyler and JL Skinner would seem to be in the mix for the other spot. Jones has started at least four games each year and has 26 career games played, Skinner played in all 14 games as a true freshman last year and appears to be a star in the making and Tyler has battled multiple ACL injuries but is back for a sixth year.
Boise State could also choose to play Kekaula Kaniho at safety. The senior played mostly nickel last season, but he saw a little time at safety and was named to the All-Mountain West First Team after finishing with 11 tackles-for-loss, three sacks, a fumble recovery and an interception.
Skinner can also play nickel, which would let the Broncos play Kaniho at safety if they choose to do that. Kaniho is arguably Boise State’s best defensive player, so having him on the field as much as possible will be key — regardless of his position.
Best guess in July would be Happle and Skinner starting at safety, with Kaniho at nickel. But expect the Broncos to have a deep rotation at safety, so both Tyler and Jones will likely also see a decent amount of action as well.
It figures to be a tough task replacing Nawahine and Pierce, but the Broncos are hoping the collective group can combine to get it done.