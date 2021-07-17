The Idaho Press is counting down the 25 biggest questions facing the Boise State football team during the 2021 season. Next up is No. 10: Who will emerge as the No. 3 wide receiver?
Boise State’s offense under new offensive coordinator Tim Plough figures to give plenty of chances for wide receivers to get into the action.
It was described as ‘a dream’ offense for a wide receiver due to the quick tempo, high volume of passing plays and the multiple options available to the quarterback on each play.
The Broncos just need to find enough receivers able to step up and contribute.
Boise State’s top two receivers, Khalil Shakir and CT Thomas, will be among the best one-two punches in the league. Both are proven, reliable options and a nice luxury for Plough and the Broncos to be able to count on to heading into 2021.
Besides them? It gets a little scary.
Boise State has plenty of intriguing options, but they are mostly young and inexperienced. The two likely leading candidates for the No. 3 spot are Stefan Cobbs and Billy Bowens, who have a combined 12 career catches and one touchdown.
Cobbs has earned the praise of Plough, who said earlier this summer he’d be “shocked” if Cobbs didn’t make a big impact in 2021. He impressed during the spring and had two catches for 53 yards during the spring game. He’s played behind some talented receivers in the past but finally has a shot at playing time and could be ready to break out.
Bowens has five career catches and no touchdowns but also was impressive during the spring. He had three catches for 56 yards and a touchdown and was complemented by quarterback Hank Bachmeier and others during the spring for his improvements. It’s been a struggle for him to get on the field the past two years but he should be significant playing time this fall.
Octavius Evans has the most experience and production in the group, but he’s a wild card at this point. He has 40 career catches and four touchdowns and is a bigger, more physical receiver than the others. But he was away from the team last season for "personal reasons" and barely played in the spring game. Evans could be a big contributor, but it’s hard to count on him.
Other candidates for playing time at wide receiver include MacLaine Griffin, Latrell Caples and Shea Whiting. Davis Koetter, a transfer from Portland State and the son of former Boise State coach Dirk Koetter, also is an intriguing player heading into fall camp.
The Broncos are confident someone will step up as the No. 3 option behind Shakir and Thomas. Who will it be? It’s one of many intriguing questions for the Broncos heading into the fall.