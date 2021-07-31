The Idaho Press is counting down the 25 biggest questions facing the Boise State football team during the 2021 season. Next up is No. 1: Who will be Boise State's starting quarterback?
The final question in our summer-long countdown is the obvious one: who will start at quarterback in Orlando against UCF?
Boise State has two capable and deserving quarterbacks in Hank Bachmeier and Jack Sears and a case could be made as to why both should take the field with the offense on Sept. 2 at the Bounce House.
It’s a nice dilemma for new coach Andy Avalos and new offensive coordinator Tim Plough to have — but one the Broncos need to sort out early in fall camp to allow the starter enough time to adequately prepare for the opener.
Bachmeier would appear to be the leader at this point. He started the spring game with the No. 1 offense and Avalos admitted it was because he performed a bit better during the spring. He’s also been the starter for the Broncos in each of his two seasons in Boise — when healthy.
The former four-star prospect won the job as a true freshman in 2019 and led the Broncos to an improbable comeback at Florida State in his debut. He went 7-1 as the starter that year but missed six games due to two different injuries.
Last year he missed two games due to COVID-19 but started the other five and went 4-1.
The good? Combined he’s 11-2 as the starter for his career. The bad? He’s got just 15 touchdown passes and eight interceptions in 13 career games.
In five games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Bachmeier was 96 for 156 (61.5 %) for 1,150 yards and six touchdowns to go along with two interceptions.
But in terms of individual performances last season, the best one came from Sears. He completed 17 of 20 passes for 282 yards and three touchdowns in a road win at Air Force while Bachmeier was out with COVID-19.
He started the next week against BYU and had a shot to create a real quarterback controversy with another strong game, but left the game early with a concussion. Sears missed the next two games with a concussion and the two remaining games after he tested positive for COVID-19.
The 6-foot-2, 213-pound Sears transferred from USC. He made one start for the Trojans and played well but was left to seek more playing time after being buried on the depth chart behind five-star prospects.
He appears to have all the tools — the size, skill and arm strength — to be a solid starting quarterback for the Broncos. But will he get the chance? That’s the question.
Bachmeier likely would have been the heavy favorite had coach Bryan Harsin and the previous staff returned. But the arrival of Avalos and Plough created an even playing field and gave Sears a legitimate chance to try and win the starting job.
The smart money is probably on Bachmeier given his spring and his previous two years as the starter. But Bachmeier has yet to play an entire season — so Sears is likely to get playing time at some point either as the starter or in packages designed for him.
It’s the biggest offseason storyline surrounding the Broncos and it figures to continue even into the season. But Boise State would sure rather have two capable options than none.