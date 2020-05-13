A decision by the California State University system to hold mostly online classes this fall could impact Mountain West football and Boise State.
Three Mountain West schools — Fresno State, San Diego State and San Jose State — are among the 23 California institutions that will only open their campus to labs, clinicals and other classes that require in-person learning.
Not having students on campus would seem to put the prospects of those schools hosting football games in doubt. In April, Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson said during an interview on the conference’s website he didn’t expect there would be college athletics if campuses weren’t open and fully functional.
“Unless they are in full mode with dormitories and housing and all the other facilities open, we won’t have college athletics,” Thompson said.
A joint statement released late Tuesday by Thompson and the presidents of the three schools said no decision had been made on the future of athletics at those schools or the conference.
“Certainly, all conversations are led by academics, as well as public health and safety,” the statement said. “Within that framework, more determinations are necessary. All three institutions will work closely with the Mountain West. No decisions on athletics have been made.”
Boise State has yet to publicly say whether they plan to hold on-campus classes this fall.
NCAA President Mark Emmert said recently that he didn’t see sports happening at schools holding only online classes. But he said he’d leave the decision up to the individual states, conferences and schools.
College football insider Brett McMurphy reported last week that multiple conference commissioners said they are OK bringing football students back to campus for a season even if the general student body is holding online-only classes.
“Going to class in an online sense is satisfactory,” Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby told McMurphy. “There’s room for that to happen. School has to be in session, student-athletes have to be going to class.”
According to McMurphy, five of the 10 conference commissioners have said they likely would play football this fall even if some of the league members were unable to participate.
One crazy scenario would have some teams playing twice in the same season — say Boise State and Utah State — to help them fill a full schedule should other teams not be able to play. Other scenarios have leagues only playing conference games or pushing back the start of the season until later in the fall or even the spring.
Of note, Boise State only has one of the three California teams on the schedule this year — and it’s in Boise. San Jose State is slated to play at Albertsons Stadium on Oct. 3.