Markel Reed patiently, sometimes frustratingly, watched from the sidelines during spring practice while out with a shoulder injury.
Eager to win a starting cornerback spot for the first time, Reed instead dealt with a six-month rehab after surgery in January to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder.
“During that time I was grinding with my head down, just rehabbing and doing what I needed to do,” Reed said. “Watching those guys out there competing and playing football while I was doing my part off the field with my rehab.”
But the wait appears to be worth it. After playing for much of his two previous seasons at Boise State with the injury, a 100 percent Reed could mean big things on the field.
Reed has played in 17 games the past two seasons — he played in all seven games last year and made one start — but did so mostly while dealing with the labrum injury he suffered as a true freshman in 2019.
He still managed 30 tackles, including 2.0 tackles-for-loss, four pass break-ups and a forced fumble in mostly limited action as a backup the past two years.
“It definitely slowed me down as far as my wingspan and everything because I couldn’t put my arm a certain way,” Reed said. “It didn’t really affect me until a couple games at the end of last year when I started to feel it and brought it to the trainers attention and that’s when I got the surgery.
“I’m very excited to see what I can do for myself as far as not being restricted anymore. I’m ready to go out there and give it all I got.”
With both Avery Williams and Jalen Walker gone, Reed has been thrust into a leadership role as he works to earn a more prominent spot on the field.
“I’ve definitely stepped up as a leader,” Reed said. “I’ve come a long way as far as my leadership and motivating guys and helping them out.”
Reed was the most experienced returning corner and projected by most to win a starting spot entering the season. But the Broncos brought in transfers Caleb Biggers from Bowling Green and Jared Reed from Utah State – both of whom have more starting experience than he does.
He admitted it was “a lot more motivation” when he heard about the transfers.
“Nothing is ever given around here,” Reed said. “You still have to go and prove that’s your spot and you have to back it up and put in the work to get there.”
It all paid off for Reed. He earned a starting spot with a strong fall camp and will take the field with the defense to start the game on Sept. 2 at UCF.
“Just staying humble and hungry,” Reed said. “I’m just going to do what I can — keep my head down and work.”