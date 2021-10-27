BOISE — The game plan for the Colorado State offense is pretty simple each week: Run the football and find No. 85 in the passing game.
Both are concerning to the Broncos.
The Rams (3-4) rank No. 14 nationally in rushing attempts per game and are fourth in the Mountain West with 172.1 rushing yards per game heading into Saturday’s showdown in Fort Collins with Boise State.
And while Colorado State can run the ball and likes to do it, the Broncos have had trouble stopping the run this season. Boise State ranks No. 111 defensively in stopping the run at 198.3 rushing yards allowed per game.
“They definitely want to run the ball,” Boise State linebacker Zeke Noa said. “They are physical up front and we know that. ... We have to be ready.”
Colorado State has three players with at least 250 rushing yards (Boise State’s leader has 190 yards) including David Bailey, who has 477 yards and six rushing touchdowns on the ground. Colorado State quarterback Todd Centeio, a transfer from Temple, is a dual threat option that has rushed for 264 yards.
But the problem for Boise State is that the Rams also have one of the best tights in the nation. If teams try to take away the run, Colorado State has had no problem looking for Trey McBride in the passing game.
The 6-foot-4, 260-pound McBride is listed as the No. 1 tight end in the 2022 NFL Draft by ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr.
“They have a pretty impressive tight end,” Boise State cornerbacks coach Jeron Johnson said. “He’s a special guy and we have to for sure know where he is on the field at all times.”
McBride has 55 catches — the most of any tight end in the country — for 637 yards and a touchdown through seven games. To compare, Boise State’s Khalil Shakir has just 40 catches through seven games.
Asked how teams have slowed him down, Johnson said of McBride, “I don’t think anybody has really slowed him down, man. I think he’s an NFL caliber tight end. It’s going to be a great test for our guys on the back end.”
McBride was named to the Pro Football Focus National Team of the Week after hauling in 13 catches for 116 yards in the season opener against South Dakota State. He’s recorded at least six catches in every game.
How involved is McBride in the passing game? He has 55 catches while the No. 2 pass catcher on the Rams has just 14 catches. McBride has nearly as many catches himself as the rest of the team combined.
“We know he’s a great player and obviously we will key on him,” Noa said. “We know they want to get him the ball. ... The difference in catches between him and the next guy is huge. He’s a great player and we know we have to key in on him.”
The Broncos have already seen up close just how dominant McBride is. He has 13 catches for 149 yards and two touchdowns the past two years against them.
“He’s a very physical tight end, but he can run and that’s what separates him,” safety JL Skinner said. “He’s basically a full back but a tight end. He can run, block — he’s really a complete tight end. It’s going to be a huge challenge for us.
“They use him everywhere and just find him and get him the ball. He doesn’t stay in one spot. They are always going to look to get him the ball because he’s one of their best players if not the best player. ... Last year he was that guy too. He could have left and got drafted so having him come back will be a great challenge for us.”
Kickoff on Saturday at Canvas Stadium is set for 5 p.m. MT and the game will be televised nationally by CBS Sports Network.