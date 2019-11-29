FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Garrett Collingham doesn't have that many touches for the Boise State football team this season.
But when he does, the senior tight end makes the most of them.
Collingham had his number called twice in Friday's 31-24 win over Colorado State. And the senior tight end found the end zone both times, one for the Broncos' first touchdown and one that put Boise State in the lead for good.
“He's a beast, you see him work today, see him getting his own, I'm happy for him,” said Boise State wide receiver Khalil Shakir. “To see the joy on his face, how happy he was and how hyped everyone else was to see him do what he did today is great.”
Collingham now has 12 touches — 10 receptions and two runs — for 105 total yards. He upped his touchdowns on the season to four, or 25 percent of the times he's touched the ball this season.
Collingham's first score came on Boise State's first drive of the game, a 2-yard run on a run-pass option in the first quarter. Collingham didn't see the receiver he wanted, so he ran it in instead to tie the game at 7-7. He added a 3-yard touchdown reception from Jaylon Henderson with 1:16 left in the second quarter, breaking a 14-14 tie.
Boise State didn't give up the lead the rest of the way.
“We trust Garrett and we trust our tight ends,” said Boise State coach Bryan Harsin. “He's going to make good decisions. He had a run-pass option on one of them right there. He came in, he played quarterback, he made a good decision. He's a guy that deserves those opportunities and we try to utilize him down there. And we know that in those situations, he's going to do the right thing. And it showed up today. We needed him in a big way in those touchdowns that we called.”
Collingham has played in all 12 games for Boise State this season in the backup tight end role. He entered Friday's game with nine catches for 98 yards and one 2-yard run against Marshall.
He had two touchdown receptions, a 2-yard catch from Hank Bachmeier against UNLV and a 18-yard pass from Shakir, late in the game against New Mexico.
“He's out there breaking his back for the team,” said Shakir. “To see all that and to see his hard work pay off and do what he did today is awesome.”
The Mountain View High graduate joined the Broncos in 2015 as a walk-on quarterback. He's also played at wide receiver and linebacker during his time at Boise State. But after redshirting and playing mainly on special teams for two years, he started seeing more playing time at tight end last season, as a junior.
His first career touchdown came last season against Colorado State, a 4-yard run, then had a 1-yard touchdown reception against Utah State.
“I think it shows his versatility and his athletic ability to be able to go through a lot of different positions and be successful,” said safety Kekoa Nawahine. “He's been key for us at tight end this year and obviously in this game where he made a lot of plays. He means a lot to the team and everybody loves seeing him.”
With the two previous touchdowns scored this season, Collingham doubled his season total by converting his two chances Friday.
“He did a nice job with what he was asked to do and did a nice job in other areas that you don't notice as much,” Harsin said. “Just his play on backside or front side of run plays. I think tonight it showed again that he's a weapon. When we get down there that close, he can do those type of things.”