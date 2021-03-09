After injuries to his knee, shoulder, hand and ankle derailed his Boise State career, quarterback Chase Cord has decided he’s had enough — at least with the Broncos.
Cord confirmed to the Idaho Press on Tuesday that he plans to graduate in May and leave the Boise State football program, although he’s not 100% giving up on playing again somewhere else.
“As of right now I’m planning to move back to Arizona where I’m from and be around my family and my girlfriend and look for my next opportunity there,” Cord told the Idaho Press during a phone interview Tuesday. “I’m keeping all doors open. I do have eligibility left and I didn’t officially medically retire, so I’m focused on getting my undergrad in May and if the opportunity is there to maybe go somewhere in Arizona and that’s the path that is there for me, then that may be the road I go.
“But there’s a lot of things in the meantime I would need to do as far as get my body right, more rehabbing, throwing, things like that to prepare me for that opportunity, but if I were to step away from the game, I’d like to get in some type of sports position, maybe coaching, maybe being a graduate assistant somewhere. I’m open to a lot of different things, but one thing I know is I love sports and I love football and I want to be around that still.”
Cord arrived at Boise State as a three-star recruit in 2017, but he played behind four-year starter Brett Rypien in both 2017 and 2018. He was seen as a leading candidate for the starting job in 2019, but lost out to true freshman Hank Bachmeier due in part to his rehab from a torn ACL.
The Arizona native made two career starts for the Broncos, both in 2019, and appeared in 12 career games. He completed 63 of 105 passes for 10 touchdowns and four interceptions while also rushing 33 times for 209 yards and three more touchdowns.
“I got to a point where it was tough to keep pushing through all the physical and mental challenges I had to face, and just talking to my family and my loved ones and those close to me, it was best for me and my health and my future and looking out for my body and what not to step away from playing at Boise State,” Cord said. “Throughout the 2020 season I kind of moved into more of an assistant role because I wanted to be around the team and be around the quarterbacks, but it’s been a tough process and hard to internalize, but that’s part of sports and part of my journey and life.”
Cord was slowed due to multiple injuries during his time at Boise State, but said his knee was the main one holding him back.
“In 2018 I tore my ACL again, the same one I did in high school, and ever since that injury I’ve been battling with my knee as far as rehabbing and the ligament, and I had some cartilage damage that’s been lingering,” Cord said. “It still bothers me to this day and it’s something unfortunately I’m going to be dealing with for a while.”
Cord also said he tore his labrum in 2019, but played through it the rest of the season. He also fractured his right hand against Wyoming that year and had bone spurs in his ankle that needed postseason surgery.
“The career I had here on paper and looking at the stat sheet wasn’t necessarily ideal,” Cord said. “But I felt like I did a lot more off the field than a lot of the fans and other teams and whoever may not see. Hopefully I made a big impact on a lot of people that were inside the building, the players I was around, the coaches I was able to learn from and work with — I definitely don’t regret it for a second.
“I learned a lot of great things here and I built a lot of amazing relationships along the way.”
Cord admitted he is unlikely to play again, but he wouldn’t 100% rule out the possibility should his injuries improve and a school near his home in Arizona offer him a chance to keep playing.
Most important, he’s proud of what he did in four years at Boise State — even if it didn’t show up on the stat sheet.
“I did things right in the community, on the field, off the field, in the classroom — showing guys the way with watching film, breaking down opponents,” Cord said. “I’d like to think of myself as a guy with high character and that toughness component, being able both physically and mentally to push through and I hope guys were able to see the type of leader I was.
“I hope I brought some value to the players and the coaches and the staff inside the building. I didn’t do a whole lot that showed up on the stat sheet, but hopefully I impacted a lot of lives along the way. That’s the biggest thing for me.”
Boise State is scheduled to start spring practice under new coach Andy Avalos on Friday.