BOISE — Boise State’s defensive players are brushing up on their math skill this week as they prepare to play Air Force and the triple option offense.
The Falcons’ rushing offense is a numbers game.
“For them a lot of it is math,” Boise State defensive line coach and co-defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson said. “Everything is calculated. Very calculated.”
Air Force, which ranks No. 5 nationally in rushing offense at 287.5 yards, runs the triple option offense along with the other service academies in part due to their lack of size along the offensive line. And with only a handful of teams across the country using it, the uniqueness can make it hard to prepare for and hard to defend.
“It’s definitely something you don’t see every day,” defensive end Demitri Washington said. “They run that thing to perfection.”
The triple option gives the offense exactly what it says — three different options on who can run the ball on a given play. The quarterback can hand the ball to the fullback, he can keep it and run himself or he can hand or pitch the ball to the running back.
The Falcons run a variation of plays based off one of those three players getting the ball on almost every play, with the goal of finding the spot on the field where the guy with the ball will only have one defender to beat.
“We talk about changing the math,” defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding said. “On the board if you draw up the option, it scores every time. So it’s our job to change that and how you change it is defeating blocks and getting to the football. The linebackers have to do a great job with that.
“We’ve got to get (multiple players) to the ball because they are not counting on them to be there. They are trying to cut it down to one on one. And we have to win that one on one, but we also have to get more of the population to the ball.”
Boise State did a decent job tackling on defense in the opener against Utah State despite not doing much tackling in the previous 10 months since the loss to Washington in the Las Vegas Bowl last December. But the importance of tackling is even greater against Air Force, when making a one-on-on tackle on the edge could be the difference in a 2-yard gain or a 14-yard gain.
In the Falcons’ surprising 17-6 loss at San Jose State last Saturday, the Spartans made a number of key tackles in space to avoid letting Air Force get extra yards.
“It’s a huge deal,” linebacker Zeke Noa. “There will be perimeter tackles that we have to make. One on ones, we have to make our tackles. If we stop the inside dive we also have a better chance of winning. In the San Jose game they were making a lot of perimeter tackles which is huge. That’s something we have to execute as well.”
Much of the action will come in the trenches. Nose tackle Sonatone Lui, a senior in 2019, had a career-high 16 tackles against Air Force last season.
“Playing D-line against Air Force, man it’s an absolute war,” Danielson said.
The Air Force offensive line uses a technique called cut blocking, where they try to make up for a lack of size by going low on the defensive line instead of engaging in a traditional blocking scheme.
That makes the battles along the line of scrimmage even nastier than normal.
“It’s about as physical and as violent as you could ever say,” Schmedding said. “It’s chaos in there.”
How potent is the Air Force rushing attack? Returning 1,000-yard rusher Kadin Remsberg currently ranks fifth on the team in rushing yards through two games with just 30 yards.
Fullback Timothy Jackson leads the way at 178 yards on 34 carries (5.2 per carry), while quarterback Haaziq Daniels is second with 121 yards on 23 carries (5.3 ypc). Tailback Brad Roberts has 103 yards on 10 carries (10.3 pyc) to give them a trio of 100-yard rushers through just two games.
The goal for Air Force will be to get one of those three players in space with only one defender in their way. If they can break the tackle, a short play turns into a big one.
For Boise State, that means being good with their arithmetic.
“They run an offense that cuts the numbers down and its our job to change the math so to speak,” Schmedding said. “They have every number accounted for. With the structure of their offense, you have to be extremely disciplined and when you get off a block you have to go full speed to the ball. It’s about doing your job and getting to the ball full speed.”