BOISE — One week into fall camp, Boise State coach Andy Avalos and offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan approached Garrett Curran with a request.
With starting center Mason Randolph going down to an injury, the Broncos needed someone to move over and fill his spot. Given Curran’s versatility to play just about anywhere on the offensive line, the coaches thought moving him from the guard position he’s played at the last two seasons was their best option.
“Coach Hamdan and Coach Avalos approached me and was like ‘here’s the situation, we feel like you’d be the best fit for what we’re dealing with right now, how do you feel about that,’” said Curran. “I was all for it. I think it shows they trust my ability and they trust my leadership role in the offensive line, and they trust that I could go out and execute at center.”
With Curran moving over to center from the right guard spot that had been slated to play this season, Boise State (0-2), which hosts North Dakota on Saturday, has hardly missed a snap at the position. The snaps have been clean, the line has been opening holes for Boise State running backs and while backup quarterback Maddux Madsen did get sacked on back-to-back plays after coming in during Saturday’s 18-16 loss to UCF, the quarterback protection has otherwise been fairly consistent, with starter Taylen Green going down just once in the first two games of the season.
Even though the one sack of Green against Washington was Curran’s assignment, coaches have been overall complimentary of his move to the center position. Avalos said Monday that Randolph — who started 10 games for the Broncos as a freshman last season without giving up a sack — is expected back in the Boise State lineup “soon,” but added that Curran, a sixth-year senior, has done exactly what coaches wanted him to in his new role.
“It’s been awesome to see Garrett, we’re really excited about not only what he’s doing on the field, but how he’s leading,” said Avalos. “He’s a leader for this whole team, not just the offense. Garrett does a tremendous job each and every day coming here and it’s a perfect example for all three phases of our team.”
For Curran, the Broncos’ season opener against Washington was the first time he had actually played in a game at the center position, but that doesn’t mean he had been completely unfamiliar with it. He spent quite a bit of time there in practice during the 2022 season, with Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez battling an injury all season long.
With Randolph’s emergence at center last season, Boise State didn’t need to shift Curran over to the spot. But that practice helped Curran be ready for when he was needed to move over to start this season.
“It’s a bigger responsibility as far as directing traffic and making the ID and getting all the guys on the same page as far as what we’re doing,” said Curran. “But that’s something that I enjoy doing. I think I have a good understanding of our offense, so I think that allows me to do something a little different here and there.”
Center marks the fourth of five positions along the offensive line that Curran has played while at Boise State. His first career start came at right tackle against Portland State in 2019, he played most of the 2020 and ‘21 seasons at left guard, although shuffling along the line last season had him play a few games at right guard and even one game back at right tackle.
Now he has two games at center under his belt.
“Knock on wood, there hasn’t been a ton of snap issues with him at that center position,” Hamdan said. “And that’s not necessarily a position or skill that comes overnight. We’ve recruited guys that haven’t played that center position and try to put them in that position, and they haven’t been able to do it. But Garrett, he is such a mature, hard-working, everything this program is about. It’s those kinds of guys that when you throw them off kilter or asked to something they haven’t been doing, are able to be successful because of their focus and preparation.”
The lone position Curran hasn’t played at Boise State is left tackle. He joked Tuesday that he would be open to checking that final position off in garbage time during a game. But as for his regular position, he’s much more comfortable with the physicality that comes with playing inside.
“Anywhere in the middle three at this point,” Curran said about his preferred position. “Tackle can make me a little anxious, Utah State I had to play a little right tackle last season and I did all right. But it’s a different world when you’re playing tackle, with edge rushers that are pretty athletic guys compared to interior defensive linemen. Inside it’s a little bit more of a brawl and you’re kind of just in that box. It’s my safe space, I feel like.”