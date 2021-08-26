BOISE - With Khalil Shakir out for much of the spring due to foot surgery, new Boise State offensive coordinator Tim Plough didn’t get his first up close look at the playmaker until fall camp.
It didn’t take long for Plough to be impressed.
“I understand the hype now,” Plough said. “He’s a special player and a really good person and a great leader.”
Shakir is Boise State’s most important player on offense because he can do it all. He had 52 catches for 719 yards and six touchdowns in seven games last year but also had 17 rushes for 148 yards. The Broncos can line him up at receiver, at running back or even at quarterback in the wildcat formation.
He’s been compared to a Swiss Army knife — even if he didn’t know what one was.
“The little red one that flips out all the different tools,” teammate Kekaula Kaniho explained while standing nearby at Mountain West Media Days in Las Vegas.
“Oh yeah,” Shakir said. “You think a good nickname would be Swiss? Just call me Swiss.”
Not sure that will stick, but Shakir does figure to get his name called plenty this fall. The wide receiver likely would have been a late-round pick had he entered the NFL Draft but instead decided to come back for his senior season with the Broncos.
And if he puts up the monster season that most expect, his stock likely will be higher for the 2022 draft next April.
Shakir has played in 31 career games for the Broncos the last three seasons and has 131 catches for 1,761 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also has 50 career rushing attempts for 284 yards and four touchdowns.
He’s expected to add even more to his plate this year. With Avery Williams moving on, Shakir is likely to get the majority of reps at both kick returner and punt returner.
“I don’t really think about the numbers and I need this amount of catches or whatever,” Shakir said. “I don’t really think about that. I think more about what can I do today to make sure we get the ‘W’ and to make sure my dad doesn’t cuss me out when I call him after the game.”
Shakir’s dad, a former player and his first coach, helped him in his early days of playing football.
“I was crying, I didn’t like football at first,” Shakir recalled with a smile. “I didn’t like to get hit.”
Fast forward a decade or so and Shakir is a preseason All-Mountain West pick and one of the top receivers on the West Coast and in the country. But more important to him? He’s also a team captain and leader both on and off the field.
“That’s our captain for sure,” wide receiver and close friend Billy Bowens said. “I call him captain. He’s taught me almost everything and he doesn’t even know it. I learned from him, I watch his every move and his demeanor — how he is in the film room, off the field, on the field. I just want to learn from that guy.
“He’s a competitor. You know he’s going to bring it every time. You don’t have to worry about that guy.”
It figures to be a big year for Shakir — which could mean a big year for the Boise State offense.