BOISE - Boise State's road game at UNLV Friday night has been canceled, the Mountain West announced Wednesday evening.
It's the second straight cancelation for the Broncos, who had last week's game against San Jose State canceled due to a shortage of available players along the defensive and offensive lines.
It's unclear why exactly Friday's game at UNLV was canceled. A vaguely written statement from the Mountain West was the only information immediately available.
"Based on guidance from medical personnel and epidemiologists, Friday’s football game between UNLV and Boise State has been canceled and will not be rescheduled," the Mountain West said in a statement. "Both medical teams have been in communication in order to understand the full picture of COVID issues in our region."
Previously the press release for the San Jose State game said the game was canceled "due to an upward trend of COVID-19 cases and contact tracing within the Boise State football program."
The Broncos are next scheduled to play at Wyoming on Dec. 12.
According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, UNLV coach Marcus Arroyo said in a statement, "We had a game scheduled for Friday and we were prepared to play it, but as we’ve said from the beginning, the health and safety of our players remains first and foremost on our priority list. It's clear-cut — we accept and follow the recommendations of our doctors.”
Check back shortly to this breaking news story. The Idaho Press is working to confirm more details as to why the game was canceled.