Gatlin Bair

Burley’s Gatlin Bair (150) crosses the finish line and earns first place in the 4A 100m state final with a time of 10.15 seconds on May 21.

 Jake King/For The Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The highest-rated recruit to ever come out of the state of Idaho is now the highest-rated recruit to ever commit to the only FBS school in his home state.

Burley wide receiver Gatlin Bair announced his commitment to play football at Boise State on Saturday during an internet livestream hosted by Preediction.

Recommended for you

Load comments