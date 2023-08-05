The highest-rated recruit to ever come out of the state of Idaho is now the highest-rated recruit to ever commit to the only FBS school in his home state.
Burley wide receiver Gatlin Bair announced his commitment to play football at Boise State on Saturday during an internet livestream hosted by Preediction.
“I love Coach (Andy) Avalos, he reminds me a little bit of my high school coach,” Bair said during the livestream. “He says very similar things, he cares for me. That was one of the biggest things, talking to him, he obviously wants me to be a football player for him and do great things on the field, but he really cares for me off the field just in the way he talks about me. I just have so much respect for him and I can’t wait to continue to develop a relationship with him and play for him.”
Bair was given a four-star rating of 96 by 247Sports, the highest rating the site had ever given a recruit from Idaho. He’s also the highest rated player to commit to Boise State, surpassing former safety Dylan Sumner-Gardner who had a rating of 94 when he committed in 2014.
247Sports ranks Bair as the nation’s No. 9 wide receiver in the Class of 2024 and the No. 35 player overall.
Bair chose the Broncos over a list of four other finalists: Michigan, Oregon, TCU and Nebraska. Reports in recent days had the decision narrowed down to Boise State and Michigan. By Saturday, the decision had been made. The call to remain in the Gem State proved stronger than the call to go to some of the bigger-name programs in the country.
“It was just really personal, the connection,” Bair said. “And it’s the place I felt like I could have an impact, obviously on the football field, but I could have an impact on the community. That’s really important to me. I feel like I was given these gifts and abilities that I have and it’s up to me to give that back and pay that forward.”
Before enrolling at Boise State, Bair will go on a two-year Church of Latter-day Saints mission trip starting early next year. He’ll return in January 2026 and join the Broncos then.
During the livestream, he was asked about his training regimen while he’s away and how he plans on staying in shape.
“You have an allotted window every day that you can train,” Bair said. “It kind of depends where you’re at in the world, based on how you can train. If you’re in a foreign country, it can get a little bit more difficult. But in the end, there’s not a lot of loss in athleticism. I saw it with my older brother (Mississippi State track and field athlete Peyton Bair). He came back and he’s way more athletic than when he left.”
When he does return, Boise State will get one of the faster receivers in the country. During the track and field season this spring he turned heads with his blistering fast times in the sprints.
Bair ran matching 10.15 second 100-meter sprints in both the preliminary and the finals of the 4A State Championship in May, which was tied for the sixth-fastest time in the country by a high school runner this season, while his 20.41-second 200-meter time in the State Championship preliminary round was the third fastest in the country this season. Both times set the all-classification state meet record.
“I think I’ll be able to come in and hopefully play pretty early,” Bair said. “They planned out everything for me, showed me how they can develop me into a potential NFL receiver. They’ve definitely done a phenomenal job of showing me that path and how exactly I can develop.”
