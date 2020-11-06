BOISE — Well, so much for that.
What was supposed to be the biggest game in the history of the Boise State-BYU rivalry quickly turned into a game to forget for the Broncos.
When it was finally over, Boise State had played both its fourth- and fifth-string quarterbacks and saw just why BYU’s Zach Wilson is being talked about as a possible first round NFL Draft pick.
The final score was one not even the most optimistic Cougars fan could have seen coming: BYU 51, Boise State 17.
The 34-point loss was the worst for Boise State at home since losing 64-19 to Idaho on Nov. 23, 1996.
“There’s a lot of lessons you can take from this, but at the end of the day it’s embarrassing,” Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said. “I hope tonight we don’t ever forget this because that’s not how we expect ourselves to play and certainly not the standard that we have for ourselves.”
The game turned negatively for the Broncos on their second drive when quarterback Jack Sears left after a helmet-to-helmet hit on a keeper up the middle. He wobbly walked off the field and didn’t return, and the Broncos were forced to turn to fourth-stringer and true freshman Cade Fennegan.
Already without starting running back George Holani and starting wide receiver Octavius Evans, the Broncos struggled to move the ball with Fennegan. They fell behind 16-3 at the half and BYU poured it on in the second half.
Home underdogs on The Blue for just the second time since 2001, Boise State hoped to make a statement on national TV and thrust itself into the discussion for the top Group of 5 team.
But without nine players from the two-deep depth chart, the depleted Broncos instead struggled on both sides of the ball in a rare blowout loss that led to many of the 500 or so students that got to attend the game heading for the exits shortly after halftime.
"It really stings. It stings a lot," Boise State linebacker Riley Whimpey said. "But at the end of the day we need to not deny the sting and accept it and let it fuel what we decide to do going forward. Obviously there's a lot for us to learn from and come back and fix.
"It showed up in the score. They were running all over the field and we just didn't execute."
Wilson completed 21 of 27 passes for 359 yards and two touchdowns for BYU and added another touchdown on the ground. The Cougars had 573 yards of offense as they remained undefeated at 8-0 in an impressive showing that likely quieted those doubting their schedule to this point.
It also helped that Boise State had to turn to its fourth-string quarterback.
Fennegan likely never expected to even see action in mop-up duty this season. But there he was, thrown into the fire against the 9th-ranked Cougars when Sears went out on the second drive of the game.
Boise State’s starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier missed his second straight game for unknown reasons, while Chase Cord missed his third straight game due to offseason surgery.
Things went so downhill that fifth-string walk-on Andy Peters, a true freshman from Timberline High School and the last quarterback on Boise State’s roster, got into the game in the third quarter.
In addition to Bachmeier, Holani and Evans, the Broncos were also without linebacker Brock Miller, punter Joel Velazquez and defensive back Tyric LeBeauf. Four players missed the game due to COVID-19 protocols, but the school didn’t identify the players.
BYU scored on an 86-yard touchdown run from Tyler Allgeier on its first possession to take a quick 7-0 lead. Boise State safety JL Skinner might have had a shot at catching Allgeier but collided with an official and Allgeier ran untouched down the middle of the field.
Sears got hit on Boise State’s next drive and looked dazed while coming off the field. TV replays appeared to show an illegal targeting hit on the BYU defender, but no penalty was called and the play wasn’t even reviewed.
Finnegan hurried onto the field and was able to get the Broncos into field goal range. Jonah Dalmas connected on his first field goal attempt from 39 yards to cut the BYU lead to 7-3.
BYU made it 10-3 on a 47-yard field goal from Jake Oldroyd on the first play of the second quarter.
Boise State’s defense hung tough, forcing a punt and a turnover on downs when Wilson fell down on fourth down. But the offense was unable to muster much of anything in the first half with Fennegan.
BYU then added to its lead before the half on an impressive 96-yard drive in just 1:26 that ended with a 4-yard run from Wilson with 1:00 left on the clock. The only saving grace for the Broncos was the extra point was blocked by Scott Matlock to keep it at 16-3.
Boise State elected to try and score points before the half but Fennegan scrambled and fumbled. BYU recovered it at the Boise State 35, but Wilson was sacked and the Cougars had odd clock management in the final seconds and were unable to add any more points before the half.
Boise State had just 72 yards of offense and two turnovers on 24 plays in the first half after Sears went down. The Broncos had 42 yards on the final four full drives, two of which ended with Fennegan’s interception and lost fumble.
Things didn’t get better for the Broncos in the second half. In fact, they got worse. BYU scored on the opening possession of the third quarter and added three more unanswered touchdowns to open up a 45-3 lead with 11:27 left in the game.
"I don't know what else there is to say, we just didn't execute," Whimpey said. "BYU came out and executed and made a lot of great plays and moved the ball up and down the field and put a lot of points up and we just didn't do the things we needed to do as Broncos.
"We didn't play up to our standard, and it's embarrassing. We need to figure it out so that we can come back and hopefully that never happens again."
Just as media members in the press box were looking up the worst losses in Boise State history, the Broncos scored two touchdowns in a span of 10 seconds to make the score somewhat more respectable. Khalil Shakir caught a 52-yard touchdown pass from Fennegan, and then added a 46-yard touchdown catch from Fennegan after the Broncos recovered an onside kick.
BYU added another touchdown on a 2-yard run from Allgeier with 7:59 left to make it 51-17 to make it the worst home loss in 24 years.
One positive for Boise State is that Bachmeier probably will be back next week. Another is that the game was a nonconference affair and won’t factor into the Broncos’ hopes of a Mountain West championship.
There wasn’t much else to get excited about, unless of course you were a BYU fan.
Boise State has to turn the page quickly. The Broncos have another short week before hosting Colorado State on Thursday at 6 p.m.