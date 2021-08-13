Scott Matlock arrived at Boise State in 2018 with a 6-foot-4, 281-pound frame, and through his first three years with the Bronco football team he maintained that frame, weighing in last season at 282.
But as Matlock gets ready to enter his redshirt junior season, the defensive tackle has added nearly 15 pounds, coming into camp at 295 pounds.
“I’m filling in my frame, I would say,” Matlock said. “As I’ve grown just a little bit more, I’m filling out, getting a little stronger and more explosive. It’s not like I was trying to push for this weight. I’m just naturally this weight and I think that comes back with me filling out with the new staff. I’m still moving pretty good for my size and weight.”
The Homedale High graduate is expected to start on the Broncos’ defensive line for the second straight season. In 2020 he started all seven games for Boise State during its COVID-19-shortened season. As he prepares for the 2021 season, he has caught the eye of teammates, both for his added size and continued work on and off the practice field.
“Scott’s a freak,” said EDGE Demitri Washington. “Scott can run, Scott’s strong as all get out. If you watch that dude squat, he’ll put 500 pounds on his back and it’s a speed rep, straight to the bottom and straight back up to the top. That dude is in great condition all the time, he’s always doing stuff to be better.”
In his first season as a starter for the Broncos, Matlock came up big. He had 22 total tackles and was tied for third on the team in tackles for a loss (4.5) and sacks (2.0). He ended the season earning an All-Mountain West honorable mention.
Now he looks to build on that, especially with a full season ahead.
“It’s definitely exciting, more games, more opportunities to get better and really just have a full college football season and experience what that’s like,” Matlock said. “Especially because last year, we had the ups and downs, the uncertainties of what was going to happen, the cancelations, I’m excited. Still got to get ready for it, the work’s not done yet.”
He played in 12 games in 2019, but mostly in a reserve role. He had two tackles that season both of them shared. So he hasn't seen this big of a role in a full season since his senior year at Homedale. If Boise State makes the Mountain West Championship Game and a bowl game, assuming Matlock remains healthy, this season could be the biggest workload he's ever faced.
"When I was in high school you got eight regular season games and a couple playoff games, maybe three or four playoff games," Matlock said. "So it was nothing too crazy, especially at that level, so it's not really that taxing."
Matlock will also be part of a deeper defensive line that had issues last year. Boise State had to cancel two games last season because of a lack of depth at that position and against Colorado State, offensive lineman Ben Dooley had to switch to the defensive side of the ball to give the Broncos enough bodies there to play.
This year, in addition to Matlock, nose tackle Scale Igiehon and defensive end Shane Irwin are both returning starters. Washington, who was expected to have a breakout season at EDGE for the Broncos in 2020, returns from an ACL injury suffered against Air Force in the second game of the season. Other defensive tackles like Jackson Cravens and Divine Obichere are also expected to have expanded roles this year, bolstering the Broncos’ depth.
“I think with the defensive line position, we did a really good job this spring and we did a really good job this fall camp getting better and getting that depth,” Matlock said. “We’re all really good. There’s no real dropout in work ethic, skill, any of that. We’re all really hard workers and we make each other better every day in practice.”
But at least among the defensive tackles, it's Matlock who will have the most returning experience. And with another year on his belt, he’ll keep creating tough matchups for offensive lines.
“He’s a big dude and he’s very technical with his strike and his feet,” said Boise State center Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez, who goes up against Matlock every day in practice. “It forces us to elevate our technique and it’s been a great camp, back and forth. We really have been making each other better and going at it every day.”