BOISE — After months of workouts, spring practices and a few weeks of fall camp, the Boise State football team has turned its sights to purple and gold.
The Broncos are still more than a week away from the season opener at No. 10 Washington on Sept. 2, but with Boise State starting classes for its fall semester this week, the Broncos are treating this week like they would a normal game week, giving them two weeks to prepare for a nationally televised game against a top-10 team.
“This is a bonus week of preparation,” Boise State coach Andy Avalos said Wednesday. “We used Tuesday’s practice as an opportunity to clean things up from camp, let ourselves scout ourselves as we left camp Saturday into Sunday. Monday into Tuesday, we had a great self-scout period where both sides of the ball were able to share ideas and thoughts on things we saw and we experienced throughout camp. ... Then today was a great opportunity to have a bonus (Wednesday) to get ourselves in rhythm to what an in-season practice looks like, how everyone’s roles fit. As we go through this week, we’ll continue to have bonus Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and so on.”
Having two weeks to focus on its opening opponent has long been the norm at Boise State, which more often than not schedules a marquee opponent in week 1.
Since 2019, the Broncos have opened the season with games at Florida State, UCF and Oregon State.
“I think everybody that’s a former player and goes through fall camp knows that they’re excited to see a new color on the film screen and see some different personnel on the film screen,” Avalos said. “It’s just the excitement, obviously this is a huge challenge and our first opportunity. But as always, it’s a 1-0 mentality. It’s one game at a time, one day at a time.”
Against the Huskies, the Broncos will see an offense that returns many key pieces from last season, when Washington finished second in the nation in total offense, with 515.8 yards per game. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and a pair of 1,000-yard receivers in Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillen both return.
Odunze was selected by the Associated Press as a first-team preseason All-American.
“They were a very, very efficient offense last year,” Avalos said. “Obviously they scored a lot of points and what comes along with that is their efficiency in certain downs and distances, their efficiencies in certain field positions. They have a quarterback coming back that was an elite player in the nation, they have some offensive linemen coming back, particularly some tackles that are very good players and have the experience of playing and they got one of the best wide receivers in the nation.”
MADSEN NAMED QB2
Avalos also confirmed Wednesday that redshirt freshman Maddux Madsen was the backup quarterback heading into game week.
Madsen and true freshman CJ Tiller spent spring and fall camp battling for the position to back up Taylen Green. Avalos said both Madsen and Tiller shined throughout fall camp, and even raved about Tiller’s performance in Sunday’s closed scrimmage, but ultimately, the coach said, he needed to pick one guy to be the backup.
“We’ve been working to have both split the orange,” Avalos said. “After Saturday’s last scrimmage, CJ and Mad Dog have both done a really good job and we’re excited about what they both bring to the table. But obviously we have to declare one moving forward into game week. So, we have declared that Maddux will be the second-string quarterback at this point. We've still got an unbelievable plan for CJ to continue to develop and get reps within our practice structure.”
A two-deep depth chart is expected to be released by Boise State on Monday.
