Boise State coach Andy Avalos, center, leads his team against Fresno State during a game Nov. 6, 2021.

 The Associated Press

BOISE — After months of workouts, spring practices and a few weeks of fall camp, the Boise State football team has turned its sights to purple and gold.

The Broncos are still more than a week away from the season opener at No. 10 Washington on Sept. 2, but with Boise State starting classes for its fall semester this week, the Broncos are treating this week like they would a normal game week, giving them two weeks to prepare for a nationally televised game against a top-10 team.

