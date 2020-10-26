BOISE – The Boise State football team will hit the road for the first time this season when they play at Air Force Saturday at 4 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.
A week after every player and coach tested negative for COVID-19 and were available for the Utah State game, the Broncos will take their ‘bubble’ on the road with hopes of having the same results.
“It’s a new challenge,” Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said Monday. “There’s more adversity we’re going to have to face by traveling and having to worry about the things that come with that. And there’s some new faces that probably haven’t traveled.”
Boise State, which tests players, coaches and staff three times per week as part of Mountain West regulations, will test for the final time on Thursday morning. Those cleared will be allowed to board Friday’s charter flight to Colorado Springs.
Among the changes made this year include less members in the traveling party to allow for more spacing on the plane. Boise State previously flew with about 130 people but will cut that number down by 40-50 people depending on the game.
The Broncos will take roughly the same number of players as previous road games, 74, but cut down on extra support staff, boosters and those not essential to the playing of the game.
The spirit squad and mascot, which typically ride on the charter, won’t be traveling to Air Force.
Despite having roughly 30 percent fewer people on the trip, the Broncos also will go from three to four buses while on the ground in Colorado Springs.
Boise State also will adjust its Friday schedule to get as much done in Boise as possible to limit the time spent on the road and in the hotel.
“We’ll try to do more here than we usually do and probably travel a little bit later,” Harsin said.
Boise State also had to change the way they hold team meals. Instead of helping themselves in a buffet line, the food is now served to them by hotel staff in groups. The room is also larger and tables will be more spread out to allow for social distancing.
“It’s a little bit slower and takes a little more time,” Harsin said. “We’re obviously spread out and the room is much, much bigger than we’re used to and we’re kind of going in shifts at times.”
The Broncos routinely refer to going on the road as a ‘business trip’. Given health protocols and preventative changes, this figures to be a different trip than they are used to.
“Expect the unexpected,” Harsin said. “There’s always something when you travel that you have to be prepared for.”
Making the trip an even bigger challenge? The Broncos have struggled in recent years at The Academy, losing two of their past three games there.
“That’s not an easy place to play for us,” Harsin said. “I think our guys understand that.”
BRONCOS BACK IN THE TOP 25
It only took one game for Boise State to get back in the Top 25.
The Broncos checked in at No. 25 in this week’s Associated Press Poll after a convincing 42-13 win over Utah State Saturday.
It’s the 19th consecutive year Boise State has appeared in either the AP or Coaches polls at some point during the season. The steak dates back to the 2002 season and includes three coaches – Dan Hawkins, Chris Petersen and Harsin.
“That’s where we want to be,” Harsin said. “And not because of the ranking, but because we’re one of the better teams. You always want to be one of the better teams in the country.
“I’m proud of our program. That’s important for Boise State and our brand and all the people that are part of the program. I do appreciate the recognition that we get for getting a chance to be in one of those polls or whatever it is. It’s appreciated. Now we have to keep finding ways to win so we can stay.”
Boise State didn’t receive a single vote in last week’s poll, primarily because most voters weren’t ranking teams until they played a game. But they made the jump all the way into the poll Sunday after the dominant win and will look to begin chasing down the four Group of 5 teams ranked ahead of them this week.
No. 7 Cincinnati, No. 19 Marshall, No. 20 Coastal Carolina and No. 22 SMU were all ranked ahead of the Broncos this week.
BRONCO BITS
Harsin didn’t provide an injury update on nose tackle Scale Igiehon or defensive back Tyreque Jones, who both left the Utah State game early due to injury. … Carter Blackburn, Aaron Taylor and Jenny Dell will be on the call for CBS Sports Network Saturday at Air Force. Kickoff is set for 4:02 p.m. … Boise State has won each of its last two games played on Halloween. The Broncos topped San Jose State 45-7 in 2009 and won at UNLV 55-27 in 2015. The Broncos wore orange and black Halloween themed helmets in the win at UNLV.