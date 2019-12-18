LAS VEGAS — The oddity of preparing for a bowl game on the road while also having National Signing Day meant one unfortunate thing for Boise State’s coaches Wednesday.
It was an early morning in Las Vegas.
Boise State announced tight end Russell Corrigan from Hutchinson (Minnesota) High School as the first official signee at 5:08 a.m. local time in Las Vegas, where the Broncos are preparing to play Washington in Saturday’s Las Vegas Bowl.
With players able to sign starting at 7 a.m. local time and the Broncos having multiple commits from the central time zone, that meant things got rolling at 5 a.m. in Las Vegas.
“I was up a 4:45 this morning and I’d love to say we were out enjoying Vegas until 1 a.m. last night, but we were getting ready for practice until well after midnight,” tight ends coach Kent Riddle said. “So it was a short night.
“That was probably the most unique thing about it. Even Austin Bolt sent his in at 6 a.m. our time here, so it’s not like you could get Russell’s and go back to bed because Austin’s was coming right after, and then we had to start our morning.”
Boise State signed 15 players Wednesday on the first day of the early signing period. The list includes four defensive linemen, three offensive linemen, five defensive backs, two tight ends and a wide receiver.
Latrell Caples, the wide receiver from Lancaster (Texas) High, was the second signing announced by the Broncos at 5:38 a.m.
The Broncos traveled to Las Vegas on Tuesday to start bowl week, which meant dealing with Signing Day away from Boise for the first time. Coaches had to track the signings and communicate with their recruits while also participating in meetings and practice.
The final three of Boise State’s 15 signees were announced while the Broncos were on the practice field or traveling back to the Hard Rock Hotel afterwards.
“It’s been a whirlwind,” offensive line coach Brad Bedell said. “But it’s been fun. It was just about managing different things and focusing on the now. We signed them, went to meetings, locked into practice and now we’ll watch film and lock in and continue to prepare for this game.”
Boise State loses three senior starters along the offensive line and likely a fourth in redshirt junior Ezra Cleveland. That made signing multiple offensive linemen a focus for the Broncos heading into Wednesday.
The Broncos signed a pair of high school offensive linemen in Brandon Hernandez and Nathan Cardona, and also added an intriguing junior college player in Riden Leong. The 6-foot-5, 320 pounder from Orange Coast Community College has only played football for three years.
“We’re losing three and replaced them with three and we’ll see where we stand numbers wise and see what we can do in February, but I’m excited about the three that we got,” Bedell said.
Boise State also signed four players along the defensive line with the departures of three senior starters up front, and likely a fourth spot at the STUD position should Curtis Weaver declare for the NFL Draft.
Included in that group is four-star defensive tackle Herbert Gums from Diboll (Texas) High School, who picked the Broncos over offers from LSU, Missouri, Houston, Kansas State and others. Shane Irwin, a junior college transfer from Long Beach City College, could be in the mix for immediate playing time at the STUD spot.
“With as many d-line as we have leaving and as many o-line as we have leaving, absolutely that was really where it all started,” Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said. “We started up front. … That was certainly the focus and we worked our way out from there.”
Safety Rodney Robinson out of Cajon High School in San Bernardino, California, was a surprise late addition Wednesday afternoon when he flipped from a silent commit to San Diego State to sign with the Broncos. Bolt also had kept quiet on his future until signing with the Broncos over Utah State and others.
Of note may be two positions the Broncos didn’t sign anybody at Wednesday: quarterback and running back. The Broncos have two days to possibly add players before the signing period ends Friday, but likely won’t sign a quarterback or running back until the second period in early February.
“It’s not over,” Harsin said. “You’d like to have a guy in there but at the same time you want to get the right guy. And that’s something we really talked about in this signing class is we wanted to get the right guys.”
Here's a look at the 15 players signed by the Broncos on Wednesday, with bios provided by Boise State:
Kaonohi Kaniho / CB / 5-10 / 160 / Kahuku, Hawaii (Kahuku HS)
Three-star prospect according to ESPN and 247Sports …rated the No. 15 prospect in the state of Hawaii according to 247Sports, and No. 17 according to ESPN …played both cornerback and wide receiver … brother of Boise State nickel Kekaula Kaniho.
Rodney Robinson / S / 5-10 / 165 / San Bernardino, Calif. (Cajon HS)
Three-star prospect according to ESPN and 247Sports…three-year varsity player at Cajon HS … won three-straight Citrus Belt titles (2017-19) … made 80 tackles with a sack and four interceptions in 2019, as Cajon reached the CIF Southern Section Division 3 quarterfinals … picked off three passes and made 120 tackles as a junior.
Herbert Gums, Jr. / DL / 6-1 / 284 / Diboll, Texas (Diboll HS)
Four-star prospect according to ESPN … three-star prospect according to 247Sports and RIvals … rated No. 33 at his position nationally by ESPN, and No. 57 by 247Sports … rated No. 60 in the state of Texas by ESPN.
Austin Bolt / TE / 6-4 / 205 / Boise, Idaho (Borah HS)
Three-star prospect according to 247Sports … was also rated to the No. 3 prospect in the state of Idaho … named Idaho’s Gatorade Idaho Football Player of the Year following his senior campaign.
Riden Leong / OL / 6-5 / 320 / Waimanalo, Hawaii (Orange Coast City College / Maryknoll HS)
Three-star prospect according to ESPN and 247Sports … rated No. 6 nationally at his position among junior college players according to ESPN, and No. 16 according to 247Sports.
Semaj Verner / S / 6-2 / 185 / Lakewood, Calif. (Mayfair HS)
Three-star prospect according to ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals … rated No. 44 at his position nationally according to ESPN, and No. 60 according to 247Sports … rated as the No. 64 recruit in the state of California according to ESPN, No. 75 according to 247Sports and No. 80 according to Rivals.
Donovan Clark / CB / 6-3 / 190 / Tacoma, Wash. (Lincoln HS)
Three-star recruit according to ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals … rated the No. 14 prospect in the state of Washington according to ESPN, and No. 15 according to 247Sports … rated No. 84 at his position nationally according to ESPN, and No. 94 according to 247Sports … played his senior season for Lincoln after transferring from Sumner High School … intercepted six passes as a junior at Sumner in 2018.
Nathan Cardona / OL / 6-4 / 275 / Yorba Linda, Calif. (Yorba Linda HS)
Three-star prospect according to ESPN and 247Sports … two-year starter on the line for Yorba Linda HS ... helped Yorba Linda to a 10-1 record and Crestview League title in 2019.
Divine Obichere / DL / 6-4 / 285 / Los Angeles, Calif. (Long Beach City College / Westchester HS)
In 2019, registered 46 tackles (20 solo), including 10.5 for-loss and six sacks. As a freshman had 46 tackles (22 solo), including 10.5 for-loss and four sacks.
Brandon Hernandez / OL / 6-6 / 275 / Yucaipa, Calif. (Yucaipa HS)
Three-star prospect according to ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals … rated No. 74 at his position nationally by the 247Sports composite, and No. 98 by ESPN … rated the No. 72 prospect in the state of California by Rivals, No. 81 by the 247Sports Composite and No. 84 by ESPN.
Shane Irwin / DL / 6-4 / 252 / Palos Verdes Estates, Calif. (Long Beach City College / San Diego State / Palos Verdes HS)
As a sophomore, had 47 tackles (25 solo), including 14.5 for-loss and 8.5 sacks ... spent his freshman season as a member of the Aztecs football team.
Isaiah Bradford / S / 6-0 / 170 / Redlands, Calif. (Redlands East Valley HS)
Three-star prospect according to ESPN and 247Sports … one of the top 100 recruits at safety, and one of the top 100 recruits in California, each according to 247Sports … registered 102 tackles as a junior, but tore his ACL in the third week of his senior campaign and missed the rest of the season … cousin is former Bronco running back Alexander Mattison.
LaTrell Caples / WR / 6-0 / 170 / Lancaster, Texas (Lancaster HS)
Three-star prospect according to ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals … rated as one of the top 100 receivers in the country and the No. 58 prospect in the state of Texas by 247Sports … checked in at No. 35 in the SportsDayHS Top 100, a list of the top recruits in the Dallas area … as a senior, hauled in 59 passes for 1,021 yards and 12 TDs.
Robert Cooper / DL / 6-5 / 250 / Spanaway, Wash. (Bethel HS)
Three-star prospect according to ESPN and 247Sports … one of the top 10 recruits in the state of Washington according to ESPN … rated No. 62 at his position nationally by ESPN.
Russell Corrigan / TE / 6-3 / 230 / Hutchinson, Minn. (Hutchinson HS)
Three-star prospect according to ESPN and 247Sports … rated No. 49 at his position nationally by ESPN … rated the No. 13 recruit in the state of Minnesota according to ESPN, and No. 15 by 247Sports … played quarterback, tight end, and defensive end as a senior at Hutchinson, helping lead the Tigers to an 11-1 record and the Class AAAA state semifinals.