Garrett Curran

Boise State left guard Garrett Curran greats fans after a game against UT Martin on Sept. 17, 2022, at Albertsons Stadium.

 Photo courtesy of Boise State University

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — With Boise State’s season opener at No. 10 Washington five days away, the Broncos released their first two-deep depth chart of the season Monday.

While by and large there were few surprises among the starters — 21 of the 22 offensive and defensive starters projected by the Idaho Press in its 2023 Football Preview, released over the weekend, were listed as first-team players or had an ‘OR’ listed next to their name — there was one noticeable exception missing entirely from the two-deep roster.

Recommended for you

Load comments