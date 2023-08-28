BOISE — With Boise State’s season opener at No. 10 Washington five days away, the Broncos released their first two-deep depth chart of the season Monday.
While by and large there were few surprises among the starters — 21 of the 22 offensive and defensive starters projected by the Idaho Press in its 2023 Football Preview, released over the weekend, were listed as first-team players or had an ‘OR’ listed next to their name — there was one noticeable exception missing entirely from the two-deep roster.
Mason Randolph, who was projected to start at center, was left off the two-deep depth chart to begin the season. Neither head coach Andy Avalos nor offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan commented on Randolph’s absence during their Monday afternoon press conference or gave any indication as to what his status for Saturday's game in Seattle might be.
In his place is listed Garrett Curran, a four-year starter for the Broncos, who was projected to start at right guard. Curran has moved around the line quite a bit during his career at Boise State, but this would be his first time playing center in a game.
However, Avalos said Monday that Curran did practice last season at the position a little bit.
“He’s such a reliable player,” Hamdan said about Curran. “I think at one point of his career he’s taken snaps at every line position. He’s a veteran, he’s mature. For him to make that jump, it takes a special guy to be able to do that. But it’s a testament to him understanding the offensive schemes and understanding the big picture at that position.”
In the right guard position Curran was expected to play this season, redshirt freshman Roger Carreon slides in. Carreon appeared in just one game last season, at UTEP, but came into Boise State rated as a three-star recruit by both ESPN and 247Sports.
Carreon will be one of two freshmen starting on the offensive line for the Broncos, as Kage Casey will be at left tackle, as previously projected.
As expected, Ben Dooley will start at left guard and Cade Beresford at right tackle.
“We’ve been working these mechanisms throughout the course of fall camp,” Avalos said. “Obviously the environment is not going to be exactly the same, but we feel pretty confident in these guys. They’re going to be in the fight the whole game. It’s a defense front (against Washington) that was very productive last year. They created a lot of havoc on the offenses that they played.”
Elsewhere, there wasn’t many surprises among the starters.
At defensive tackle, Michael Callahan, a redshirt senior who coaches raved about all fall, had an ‘OR’ listed next to his name, indicating either he or sophomore Braxton Fely could get the start. Another position listed with an ‘OR’ next to it was one of the cornerback spots.
Markel Reed, whose 2022 season ended with an injury in the first quarter of the season opener at Oregon State, is listed as one of the cornerbacks alongside Kaonohi Kaniho, who stepped into the starting lineup after Reed got hurt.
“Those guys are both veterans within the program,” Avalos said. “They know the game very well, it’s great to have those guys. You know you got two guys who know what they are doing and are reliable. Kaonohi has played a lot of football at this point. He’s been productive when he has been in game. And it’s obviously great to see Markel moving around, doing the things that he’s doing. We feel good about that situation, given that we’re going up against one of the better wide receiving corps in the nation.”
In the second string a few more unexpected names show up, or at least names that were under the radar when fall camp started. That includes Ty Benefield, a true freshman who will be backing up Rodney Robinson at free safety after impressing coaches in practices.
“Ty’s done an unbelievable job making plays, whether it's being on defense or being on special teams,” Avalos said. “It’s fun to see him, he has a burst, he has a twitch and a great field sense for the ball.”
Benefield is one of four true freshmen on the Broncos’ two-deep, joining Prince Strachan (backing up Eric McAlister at wide receiver), Jason Steele (backing up Dooley at left guard) and Max Stege (behind Fely and Callahan at defensive tackle).
Redshirt freshman Jayden Virgin was also a bit of a surprise at edge behind Demitri Washington. He’s listed with an ‘OR’ along Cortez Hogans for the backup spot.
Milo Lopez, a junior college transfer from Cerritos (Calif.) College, was also listed in the nickel position, backing up Seyi Oladipo. Lopez beat out another transfer, Wisconsin transfer Titus Toler, for the spot.
Boise State defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson hinted at his press conference that some minor dings to Toler might have given Lopez the edge.
“They came in at the same time and both were very diligent in the meeting room and did a good job picking things up,” Danielson said. “At the end of the day it comes down to who was the most consistent. Titus is still going to be a huge part of what we do. He did get a little bit during the spring and a little bit during fall camp. But getting him back healthy is a huge part, so both those guys are going to continue to compete.”
Kaden Dudley and Cole Wright were listed as the two kick returners, while George Holani is slated to be the top punt returner.