COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two years ago after a win at Air Force, Boise State’s players had finished their traditional postgame lap around the field to thank the fans wearing blue and orange for coming when they noticed the last section prior to the locker room was still full of cadets.
The Broncos kept the line going to slap their hands and thank them as well.
In a sign of mutual respect, the cadets congratulated the Broncos on the win while the players thanked them for their service to the country. The moment was about more than football.
“Usually we’re thanking the fans for cheering us on and supporting us, but just to be able to thank them for all the things they do for us to allow us to be able to play football and live the lives we do, it was awesome,” Boise State defensive back Kekaula Kaniho said. “I hope we can do the same thing again this year.”
Boise State will return to Falcon Stadium on Saturday when it plays Air Force (1-1) at 4 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.
Playing a game at the Air Force Academy is just different. From the long drive onto the base, to the cadets in the stands, the parachute team and the pregame flyover, it’s an experience any football fan or patriotic American should find time to do at some point.
It won’t be quite the same in 2020 given the COVID-19 pandemic, but it still figures to be another special day for all involved. The base is closed to the public so no fans in the general public will be allowed in, but the Air Force Academy did receive approval for 4,300 cadets to attend home games.
The pregame parachute team will still jump, but it'll land in the parking lot outside the stadium and not on the field near the 50-yard line. There won’t be F16s buzzing the stadium prior to kickoff either, but the ‘Otter’ plane carrying the parachute jumpers will do a small pregame flyover.
“Going through the gates, you’re going into something that’s completely different than any other college campus,” Boise State offensive line coach Brad Bedell said. “You’re going onto a military base, so right then and there it’s a different feeling. I give a lot of credit to them because they aren’t normal student-athletes. They just aren’t.
“You pull into the gate and you have the long windy road and typically all the cadets are there by the flag and there’s so much pride in that. It’s just a different atmosphere. I think it’s awesome, I really do. It’s a special part of college football. It’s always a challenge because they are a good football program to boot. It’s always exciting to play them. I love playing this game.”
Boise State has won three straight against Air Force after previously losing three in a row to the Falcons from 2014-16. Two of those three were at the Academy, where the Broncos are just 1-2 since 2014.
“The score right now between us is 3-3,” linebacker Zeke Noa said of the recent stretch. “And going over there our record isn’t what we want as far as playing at Air Force, so that’s a big deal.”
The Falcons run a triple option offense and rank No. 5 nationally in rushing at 287.5 yards per game. But in the three wins against Boise State it was the pass that hurt the Broncos. After numerous runs in a row, they surprised Boise State with passes and had wide-open players running down the middle of the field.
Air Force (1-1) is coming off a surprising 17-6 loss at San Jose State last week, but the Broncos are expecting the Falcons to look more like the 11-2 team from a year ago or the one that started 2020 with an impressive 40-7 win against Navy in early October.
“That’s exactly what we’re telling them and I’m not just giving them coach speak,” co-defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson said. “I know the Air Force team we play Saturday is not that team. It’s not. They are getting some guys back that weren’t there, and since 2014 we’ve only beaten them one time at Air Force. It’s a monster challenge in front us and we’re relaying that to the players.
“We’ve been fortunate to beat them the past few years but don’t get it twisted. Air Force vs. Boise State, it’s a game. It’s the game. And yes, it’s because the next one coming up, but this is Air Force and we know the fight and battle that happens when Boise State plays Air Force, especially at Air Force. We know it’s going to be on.”
Boise State hopes to continue a recent trend of strong play against the Falcons and get to 2-0 before the highly anticipated showdown with BYU next week.
This may not be the ranked Air Force team people saw last season, but the Falcons always play well at home and figure to have a chip on their shoulder after the loss to San Jose State.
In a series that has provided many memorable moments in recent years, there’s no reason to think this game will be any different.
“We have a lot of respect for them,” Kaniho said. “We know when we step on the field it’s going to be a tough, physical battle all game.”