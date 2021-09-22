BOISE - Boise State gave a pair of walk-ons from the Treasure Valley scholarships Wednesday in running back Tyler Crowe of Skyview High School and EDGE rusher Dylan Herberg of Timberline High School.
Both players made the announcements themselves on social media.
“This kid living in Weiser, Idaho, can say he earned a full ride scholarship for the team he loves,” wrote Herberg, who posted the message with an old photo of his family at a Boise State game when he was a kid.
Crowe posted a photo of a scouting service saying he wasn’t good enough to play at the FBS level while back in high school.
“This has been my background picture for two years,” Crowe wrote. “This is what the max preps scouter had to say about me. I got put on full ride scholarship today. This wasn’t for him or any of the coaches that passed on me. I did this for myself. If you find that you’re in my shoes bet on YOURSELF.”
Crowe has seven rushes for 45 yards and ranks third on the team in rushing, while Herberg has recorded one tackle while playing in a reserve role. Both also see time on special teams, with Crowe providing a key block that led to Stefan Cobbs’ 81-yard punt return touchdown against UTEP.
B.J. Rains has covered Boise State athletics for the Idaho Press since 2013 and is a three-time winner of the NSMA Idaho Sportswriter of the Year Award. He appears on KTIK 93.1 FM The Ticket every Friday at 4 p.m. for the Blue Turf Sports report.
