BOISE — What is typically a celebrated holiday in Boise went on without much attention at all Wednesday as the Boise State football team opened fall camp in silence with a closed practice.
The Broncos announced late Tuesday night that practices for the foreseeable future would be closed to guests, including the media, due to positive COVID-19 cases within the athletics department.
Boise State held practice as scheduled — just in private — but later released photos and video to the media shot by the department's multimedia team. Many of the star players were seen practicing in the footage including quarterbacks Hank Bachmeier and Jack Sears, running back George Holani, wide receiver Khalil Shakir and nickel Kekaula Kaniho.
Requests for comment Wednesday from coach Andy Avalos and athletic director Jeramiah Dickey through a Boise State official were unsuccessful.
The school hadn't released any new information or details as of 5 p.m. MT and it's unclear whether interviews scheduled for after Thursday's practice would go on as scheduled. Previous interviews scheduled for Wednesday with Avalos and two players were postponed Tuesday night.
"Out of an abundance of caution, and due to positive cases of COVID-19 within the Boise State athletics programs, the department is taking the precautionary step of closing all practices to guests — including media — at this time," a Boise State statement said Tuesday night.
"The health and safety of our student-athletes, and preparing for a successful 2021-22 athletics campaign, is our primary concern."
Avalos spoke with the media earlier Tuesday and apologized for protocols that would be put in place, but didn't elaborate or get specific on what was coming. A Boise State official contends Avalos didn't know practice would be closed to the media when he spoke and was referencing something else.
Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson said at Mountain West Media Days in Las Vegas that seven teams had surpassed an 80 percent vaccination rate. A source confirmed at the time Boise State wasn't one of them.
Boise State and Avalos have declined to give specific vaccination numbers, but the first-year head coach said Tuesday that numbers were improving.
"We are not out of this pandemic in terms of how it relates to college football," Avalos said Tuesday, adding that COVID-19 protocols would be the Broncos' biggest opponent of the season.
Avalos said multiple guests including infectious disease experts spoke to the team recently at the request of the players. He's stressed that players have to make their own decision when it comes to getting the vaccine.
The league has put protocols in place which make it advantageous to get vaccinated. Players that are vaccinated won't have to undergo testing, while those unvaccinated will have to test weekly — at the expense of the school.
Teams also will have to forfeit a game if they are unable to play due to COVID-19 issues.
Boise State's statement didn't specifically mention positive tests within the football program, but a source confirmed the football team was impacted. As further proof, Avalos likely wouldn't have canceled Wednesday's media session had there been no issues with his team.
The Broncos are scheduled to return to the practice field Thursday morning — again in private.